Eagles inactives: Rashaad Penny out vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Running back Rashaad Penny is inactive for the Eagles’ Week 1 game against the Patriots.

The Eagles have three running backs active for this game: D’Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott. The Eagles will likely play Swift and Gainwell on offense and Boston Scott is most likely up to return kickoffs.

During his career, Penny has been incredibly productive but also injury prone. It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles use him eventually this season.

All last season the Eagles kept three running backs active for every game last season.

Here’s the Eagles’ full list of inactives for this game:

RB Rashaad Penny

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

QB Tanner McKee

CB Mario Goodrich

CB Eli Ricks

OL Tyler Steen

DT Moro Ojomo

Steen, the third-round pick, is inactive to start the season. The Eagles’ eighth offensive lineman for this game is veteran Sua Opeta.

While two young cornerbacks are inactive for this game, fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo is active and will have a role on special teams.

Both punter Arryn Siposs and punt returner Britain Covey are active after being elevated on Saturday. They’ll have their respective roles in this game.

The Eagles had rookie Ty Zentner in training camp as competition for Siposs but Siposs outlasted him. And even though the Eagles worked out several punters recently, they decided to stick with Siposs.

Covey ended up performing well down the stretch last year as a rookie punt returner. The Eagles have a few other options on the roster for returning punts but they clearly feel that Covey is their best option.

Teams can elevate a player just three times from the practice squad per season so both Siposs and Covey have two more elevations.