Eagles' Brandon Hunt interviewing for Patriots' GM job; report

Eagles' Brandon Hunt interviewing for Patriots' GM job

Eagles Director of Scouting Brandon Hunt is set to interview for the Patriots’ top personnel job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

In New England, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf has been serving as the de facto general manager since the franchise moved on from Bill Belichick. It was Wolf that just led the Patriots through the 2024 draft.

And according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Wolf is seen as the favorite to keep the gig.

The Patriots have planned to interview front-office executives for months. As @jjones9 has reported, that process is underway.



Hunt joined the Eagles’ front office in 2022 after 12 seasons (2010-21) as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator. He was a pro scout with the Texans before that from 2007-09.

In addition to Hunt, the Eagles have two senior personnel directors in Dave Caldwell and Matt Russell, a senior director of college scouting in Anthony Patch and two directors of player personnel in Charles Walls and Alan Wolking. They also have a director of college scouting (Phil Bhaya) and a director of pro scouting (Max Gruder).

The Eagles have lost several high-ranking personnel members in recent years including Catherine Raiche, Ian Cunningham, Brandon Brown, Andy Weidl and Andrew Berry.

In Philadelphia, Howie Roseman has as much job security as any general manager in the NFL, which means that upward mobility only goes so far in this franchise. But Roseman has made it a priority to develop talent in the front office and has handled these departures well.