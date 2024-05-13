Eagles announce the signing of CB Shon Stephens after he impressed at rookie minicamp

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the signing of undrafted cornerback Shon Stephens, following the release of Noah Togiai.

Andrew DiCecco first reported that Philadelphia would sign Stephens after his impressive showing at the rookie minicamp.

The standout from the D-II powerhouse Ferris State opened eyes during his Pro Day performance on the campus of Michigan State back in March.

Now they got Shondizzle sheeesh 🤫 https://t.co/NTSBVphVfa — Shon Stephens (@shonstephens31) May 9, 2024

Stephens is the nephew of longtime NFL linebacker Joey Porter and a cousin of Joey Porter Jr., a first-round pick in 2023. Stephens didn’t play for three seasons after he was denied transfer eligibility at Penn State in 2019 and Purdue in 2023 as a grad transfer.

Stephens started garnering NFL attention after he led the nation in interceptions (16) over the last two seasons. He had eight last season for Ferris State and eight in 2022 for West Liberty. He was a Cliff Harris Award finalist and a D-II All-American.

