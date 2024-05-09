Report: Eagles sign CB Shon Stephens after impressive showing at rookie minicamp

Andrew DiCecco reports that the Eagles are adding another talented young cornerback to the roster. The team will sign Shon Stephens after his impressive showing at the rookie minicamp.

Stephens seemed to confirm the news.

#Eagles to sign CB Shon Stephens, a rookie minicamp tryout player, source said. — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) May 6, 2024

The standout from the D-II powerhouse Ferris State opened eyes during his Pro Day performance on the campus of Michigan State back in March.

Now they got Shondizzle sheeesh 🤫 https://t.co/NTSBVphVfa — Shon Stephens (@shonstephens31) May 9, 2024

Stephens is the nephew of longtime NFL linebacker Joey Porter and a cousin of Joey Porter Jr., a first-round pick in 2023. Stephens didn’t play for three seasons after he was denied transfer eligibility at Penn State in 2019 and Purdue in 2023 as a grad transfer.

Stephens started garnering NFL attention after becoming a ballhawk in his one season for the Bulldogs after transferring from West Liberty. He was a Cliff Harris Award finalist and a D-II All-American.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire