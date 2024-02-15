EA Sports finally releases official College Football 25 trailer, release date

The news every college football fan has waited over a decade for: EA Sports is officially releasing College Football 25 later this summer.

The gaming company posted an official trailer for the game earlier today on ‘X,’ citing a full reveal in May and a release date set for the summer.

This release comes after a full decade without a college football video game, the last being NCAA Football ’14. Ongoing litigation surrounding amateurism and name, image and likeness halted the franchise’s operations. Now that it all seems to be a free-for-all, back comes the video game we all loved to play.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic writes “the official release date has not been announced, but it will likely be July.”

Here is the much-anticipated trailer for EA Sports’ College Football 25:

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

