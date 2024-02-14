You might be surprised where Wisconsin football is on ESPN’s early 2024 SP+ rankings

Today marks an important day on the college football calendar, or at least it should. It is the annual release of Bill Connelly’s pre-spring SP+ rankings — arguably the best forward-looking rating system in college football.

His ratings merge returning production from the previous year, recent recruiting and transfer portal performance, and each program’s recent history to create the most accurate forecast for the upcoming year. More than the AP Poll just basing much of the voting off last year’s results, Connelly’s numbers actually consider the factors that decide success.

Wisconsin enters the spring period after an interesting offseason. In comes the nation’s No. 18-ranked transfer class led by former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, but out went several of Luke Fickell’s top assistant coaches.

The Badgers need a rebound in 2024 after a 7-6 2023 campaign. A glass-half-full approach would look at turnover and call it a good thing given last year’s results, while the glass-half-empty view would point out that turnover is often a bad thing in college football.

Either way, Wisconsin isn’t entering 2024 ranked inside the nation’s top 10, instead more of a borderline top-25 team.

That’s where Connelly’s pre-spring SP+ ranking has the Badgers, obviously with room to rise or fall depending on performance on the field.

Remember, Connelly always adds this disclaimer when it comes to the rankings:

A reminder on SP+: It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.

Here is his full pre-spring SP+ top 25:

Georgia Bulldogs

SP+ Rating: 34.5

Offensive Rating: 46.9 (No. 2)

Defensive Rating: 12.5 (No. 5)

Returning Production: No. 47 (65%)

Ohio State Buckeyes

SP+ Rating: 30.1

Offensive Rating: 35.9 (No. 20)

Defensive Rating: 5.8 (No. 1)

Returning Production: No. 70 (61%)

Oregon Ducks

SP+ Rating: 29.3

Offensive Rating: 47.2 (No. 1)

Defensive Rating: 17.9 (No. 15)

Returning Production: No. 28 (69%)

Texas Longhorns

SP+ Rating: 28.7

Offensive Rating: 44.6 (No. 5)

Defensive Rating: 15.9 (No. 10)

Returning Production: No. 25 (70%)

Michigan Wolverines

SP+ Rating: 27.0

Offensive Rating: 32.9 (No. 32)

Defensive Rating: 5.9 (No. 2)

Returning Production: No. 128 (36%)

Alabama Crimson Tide

SP+ Rating: 26.6

Offensive Rating: 42.3 (No. 7)

Defensive Rating: 15.7 (No. 8)

Returning Production: No. 115 (44%)

Penn State Nittany Lions

SP+ Rating: 25.6

Offensive Rating: 36.1 (No. 18)

Defensive Rating: 10.6 (No. 4)

Returning Production: No. 23 (70%)

Ole Miss Rebels

SP+ Rating: 25.2

Offensive Rating: 43.1 (No. 6)

Defensive Rating: 18.0 (No. 16)

Returning Production: No. 68 (61%)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

SP+ Rating: 24.1

Offensive Rating: 39.8 (No. 10)

Defensive Rating: 15.7 (No. 9)

Returning Production: No. 74 (60%)

LSU Tigers

SP+ Rating: 23.5

Offensive Rating: 46.2 (No. 3)

Defensive Rating: 22.7 (No. 34)

Returning Production: No. 60 (63%)

Missouri Tigers

SP+ Rating: 21.8

Offensive Rating: 41.0 (No. 8)

Defensive Rating: 19.2 (No. 24)

Returning Production: No. 31 (68%)

Florida State Seminoles

SP+ Rating: 20.0

Offensive Rating: 36.0 (No. 19)

Defensive Rating: 16.0 (No. 11)

Returning Production: No. 83 (58%)

Texas A&M Aggies

SP+ Rating: 19.0

Offensive Rating: 38.1 (No. 12)

Defensive Rating: 19.1 (No. 23)

Returning Production: No. 18 (72%)

Oklahoma Sooners

SP+ Rating: 18.9

Offensive Rating: 37.4 (No. 14)

Defensive Rating: 18.5 (No. 19)

Returning Production: No. 67 (62%)

Tennessee Volunteers

SP+ Rating: 18.4

Offensive Rating: 35.8 (No. 22)

Defensive Rating: 17.3 (No. 13)

Returning Production: No. 94 (52%)

Clemson Tigers

SP+ Rating: 18.0

Offensive Rating: 36.6 (No. 15)

Defensive Rating: 18.6 (No. 20)

Returning Production: No. 54 (64%)

Utah Utes

SP+ Rating: 16.4

Offensive Rating: 32.8 (No. 33)

Defensive Rating: 16.4 (No. 12)

Returning Production: No. 16 (72%)

Kansas State Wildcats

SP+ Rating: 14.4

Offensive Rating: 33.9 (No. 28)

Defensive Rating: 19.5 (No. 25)

Returning Production: No. 82 (58%)

Arizona Wildcats

SP+ Rating: 14.4

Offensive Rating: 39.4 (No. 11)

Defensive Rating: 25.0 (No. 45)

Returning Production: No. 43 (66%)

Oklahoma State Cowboys

SP+ Rating: 13.1

Offensive Rating: 37.8 (No. 13)

Defensive Rating: 24.7 (No. 41)

Returning Production: No. 4 (77%)

Miami Hurricanes

SP+ Rating: 12.3

Offensive Rating: 36.2 (No. 17)

Defensive Rating: 23.9 (No. 38)

Returning Production: No. 45 (66%)

Iowa State Cyclones

SP+ Rating: 11.7

Offensive Rating: 30.1 (No. 46)

Defensive Rating: 18.3 (No. 18)

Returning Production: No. 2 (85%)

USC Trojans

SP+ Rating: 11.5

Offensive Rating: 44.7 (No. 4)

Defensive Rating: 33.2 (No. 98)

Returning Production: No. 99 (50%)

Louisville Cardinals

SP+ Rating: 11.4

Offensive Rating: 30.5 (No. 44)

Defensive Rating: 19.1 (No. 21)

Returning Production: No. 44 (66%)

Wisconsin Badgers

SP+ Rating: 11.0

Offensive Rating: 24.8 (No. 78)

Defensive Rating: 13.8 (No. 7)

Returning Production: No. 20 (71%)

