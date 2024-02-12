Dylan Disu gets first Big 12 player of the week award after big week for Texas basketball

After averaging almost 28 points in two games last week, Texas forward Dylan Disu received his first Big 12 player of the week award, the league office announced Monday.

Disu averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in a loss to Iowa State and a blowout win over West Virginia last week. He shot 57.1% from the floor in the two games, including 62.5% (10-of-16) from 3-point range as well as 5-for-5 from the foul line.

Texas forward Dylan Disu launches a 3-pointer in the Longhorns' win over West Virginia Saturday. Disu earned his first Big 12 player of the week award after averaging 27.5 points in two games last week.

During a 70-65 loss to Iowa State Feb. 6, Disu registered a game-high 28 points and tied his season high with 10 rebounds along with three steals, two blocks and two assists in 31 minutes. In Saturday’s 94-58 victory over West Virginia, Disu posted a game-high 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-10 threes), three assists without a turnover, two steals and one blocked shot in 26 minutes. His seven 3-pointers marked his collegiate career high.

During his first 11 Big 12 Conference games this season, Disu, a 6-foot-9 graduate from Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, has averaged a team-best 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with 14 blocked shots. He has converted 51.7% from the floor, including 53.1% of his shots from 3-point range, in conference play.

Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) returns to action when it travels to face No. 5 Houston on Saturday. The game tips at noon and will be broadcast on CBS.

