The Texas basketball team beat West Virginia on Saturday. Here are three things we saw.

Dylan Disu and the Texas basketball team unleashed their offense in Saturday’s 94-58 win over West Virginia at Moody Center. Disu made his first eight shots — including five from behind the 3-point line — while scoring a game-high 27 points. And he had plenty of help as Texas cruised to its biggest winning margin of the season. The Longhorns made a season-high 15 3-pointers and recorded 28 assists, which broke the program's Big 12 record of 26 assists against Nebraska in 1998.

With the victory, Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) not only eased the pain of a frustrating 3-point loss at West Virginia (8-15, 3-7) last month but also stayed in the middle of the Big 12 race. Houston and Iowa State sit atop the standings with three Big 12 losses apiece, but Texas is among the 10 other teams with six or fewer conference losses.

Here are three things we saw in Texas’ win:

Tyrese Hunter dunks the ball during Texas' win over West Virginia at Moody Center on Saturday. Hunter broke out of a scoring slump with 19 points.

Dylan Disu, guards: Three for all

Disu continues to show his extended shooting range. By making 7 of 10 3-pointers, he raised his shooting percentage to a season-high 56.4% from behind the 3-point line and remains well ahead of the single-season record pace of 42.3% set by AJ Abrams in 2006-07. Only Marcus Carr, Abrams and Jase Febres have more than seven 3-pointers in a game in school history. And Tyrese Hunter made 3 of 4 3-pointers, his most since a win over Baylor on Jan. 20, and Max Abmas connected on 5 of 12 3-point shots to give him a dozen made 3-pointers in two games against West Virginia this season.

They said it: “We weren't closing out with high hands, so they were getting clean looks. And as much talent as Texas puts on the floor, if you give them clean looks, they're going to knock them down. It certainly felt like the floodgates were open tonight.” — West Virginia coach Josh Eilert

Max Abmas: All-around effort

While Abmas showed off the shooting that pushed him past Oscar Robertson and into 11th place on the all-time NCAA Division I scoring list with 2,987 career points, his all-around game continues to draw praise from teammates and coaches. The 5-foot-11 graduate transfer from Oral Roberts, who has handled the bulk of the point guard duties in recent weeks, dished out a season-high nine assists to go with his 19 points. He also matched a season high with six rebounds and continues to improve on the defensive end.

They said it: “Max, he's the ultimate teammate, man. There’s not one guy in that locker room is not pulling for Max when he's on the court or off the court because he's just such a likable guy.” — Texas coach Rodney Terry

Tyrese Hunter: Back on track

Hunter has been mired in a weeks-long scoring slump that bottomed out with no points and an 0-for-8 shooting night in Monday’s loss to Iowa State. But after making just 11 of his 36 shots over the previous five games, Hunter scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting against West Virginia. All three of his 3-pointers came in the final 6:36 as Terry seemed to leave him in the game to bolster his confidence from the outside. Hunter also had seven assists and just one turnover, his best such ratio since a win over UNC-Greensboro on Dec. 29.

They said it: “There’s always confidence, (but) it’s just being shot-ready. It’s just knowing the spots you need to be in and letting it go when my teammates find me.” — Texas guard Tyrese Hunter

Up next: Battle in Bayou City

Texas has a rare week off before traveling to Houston on Saturday for a 1 p.m. rematch with the No. 5 Cougars, who edged Texas in overtime at Moody Center on Jan. 29. Houston (21-3, 8-3) survived a 67-62 road tussle with Cincinnati on Saturday behind 20 points and eight rebounds from J’Wan Roberts. The Cougars are particularly tough at the Fertitta Center, where they have yet to lose this season and have beaten Big 12 foes by an average of 21.4 points.

