Dwyane Wade calls LSU's Angel Reese 'generational talent' ahead of Chicago Sky's WNBA draft

Angel Reese quickly became one of women's college basketball's biggest stars in her two seasons at LSU — something she will look to replicate in the WNBA.

Perhaps in the Windy City, with the Chicago Sky?

Reese is largely projected to hear her name called in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, but still must wait to see where she will begin her professional career. But three-time NBA champion and Sky partial owner Dwyane Wade may have hinted that the Sky have interest in the SEC Player of the Year: He called her a "generational talent" in his WNBA draft hype video on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday.

REQUIRED READING: Kim Mulkey talks about Hailey Van Lith's transfer from LSU: 'You hug her, and you wish her well'

"It's an exciting time knowing that you have a third pick in the draft, and you are like, 'Oh who is coming out? Who can we get?'" Wade said. "I love that for us. There is no better time than now. To be in a position with ownership and be invested in a team, it feels so good knowing that the talent is coming and the level is about to level up even more.

"To be able to have the generational talent like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and so many others, man. As we are in a rebuilding stage, you've got to be excited. ... To be able to get back to being 2021 WNBA champion."

WNBA Draft is here and couldn’t be more excited for the continued growth of our league and the @ChicagoSky. Skytown, who do you think we’ll take with our #3 pick? 👀 pic.twitter.com/GwRUThG1VI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 15, 2024

Wade, who starred at Marquette in college before going on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, joined the Sky's ownership in July 2023. He became the second high-profile NBA athlete to become a WNBA owner, joining Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Sparks).

With the Sky owning two first-round picks in Monday's WNBA draft — Nos. 3 and 7 — Reese has been linked to Chicago for several weeks after she announced she would declare for the WNBA. Reese at No. 7 overall to the Sky is an interesting fit for the "Bayou Barbie," but one that makes sense: Chicago needs help defensively and at the glass after ranking ninth in the WNBA last season in total rebounds.

Xs and Os aside, Wade has recently healed his relationship with former Heat teammate Shaquille O'Neil, whom Reese considers a "father figure" and who was at Reese's senior day last month.

REQUIRED READING: LSU football spring game ends in tie. Here's what stood out

Here's the latest of what you need to know about where Reese is projected in WNBA mock drafts:

Angel Reese WNBA mock drafts

ESPN's Michael Voepel: No. 7 overall to the Chicago Sky

CBS Sports' Jack Maloney: No. 7 overall to the Sky

USA Today Sports' Scooby Axson: No. 7 overall to Sky

Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker: No. 10 overall to the Connecticut Sun

Yahoo Sports' Jackie Powell: No. 7 overall to the Sky

NBC Sports' Meghan McKeown: No. 7 overall to the Sky

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Dwyane Wade on LSU's Angel Reese ahead of WNBA draft: 'Generational talent'