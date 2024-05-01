DWU men place fourth at GPAC golf championships

May 1—BEATRICE, Neb. — Dakota Wesleyan men's golf shot its way to a solid finish at the conference tournament on Tuesday.

The Tigers placed fourth at the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's golf championships at Beatrice Country Club, shooting a 910 across the 54-hole tournament.

DWU stood in seventh place after hitting a 306 on the first 18 holes on Monday, but shot an improved 300 in round two, and a 304 in round three to climb up the scoreboard.

The score was close behind the leaders, with conference champion Northwestern posting a 900 to claim the NAIA Men's Golf Championship automatic bid. Second-place Morningside hit a 902 and third-place Doane notched a 908.

Connor Calahan led the Tigers with a sixth-place finish, shooting a 221. His best effort came in round one, when he shot a three-under 69. DWU's Juan Florez finished ninth, shooting a one-over 73 in round two, and a par 72 in round three. Peyton Bettcher placed 21st, shooting a 233, and Drew Norberg was 42nd, with a 239.

Northwestern's Jackseon Laven claimed the individual title by shooting a 216. His teammate, Qwenton Caldwell, placed second (216) and Hastings' Gabe Escalera was third (219).