During power outage before draft, Ravens K Justin Tucker offered to get a generator to coach and GM

Justin Tucker isn’t just an All-Pro kicker. He’s a problem fixer for the Baltimore Ravens.

As the third day of the quarantine NFL draft was ready to start, there were some power outages in Maryland. That’s not ideal, and Tucker knew it.

So Tucker texted coach John Harbaugh, offering to bring him and general manager Eric DeCosta generators.

It seems like Tucker was willing to pick up the generator from retired Ravens guard Marshal Yanda’s house and bring it to Harbaugh. The Ravens shared the text.

Team effort. @jtuck9 offered to help Eric DeCosta and Coach Harbaugh track down a generator this morning when the power went out in the area. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qysU0C8rv9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020

There have been plenty of weird stories surrounding this draft, which is obviously unique because of coronavirus restrictions. But a kicker texting the coach offering to find a generator in a power outage ... we’re unlikely to see that again.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) offered a helping hand before the third day of the draft. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

