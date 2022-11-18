Dunk of the Night: Chimezie Metu

Qua Grant scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Sam Houston State picked up its second win over a Power 5 opponent.
Just about everything went wrong for Michigan in its Legends Classic championship game on Thursday against Arizona State, suffering an 87-62 loss.
Jett Howard scored 17 points as No. 20 Michigan pulled away in the second half for a 91-60 rout of Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in the Legends Classic semifinals. After struggling to get past Eastern Michigan on Friday, the Wolverines (3-0) struggled at times during the first half before seizing control early in the second. “It’s nice to see how everybody contributed,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.
Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree that pushed No. 11 Texas to a dominant 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night. Hunter, last season's Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas' 13 3-pointers.
Arizona State men's basketball took home the Legends Classic after beating No. 20 Michigan, 87-62. Desmond Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne combined for 39 points in the upset win.
The Kings' 153-point scoring burst against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night wasn't a mirage.
The Packers' season might be over after an uninspired home loss on Thursday.
Stout defense and a heavy dose of Derrick Henry has been the Titans' calling card the past few seasons – and the Packers endured both Thursday night.
The question still hanging is where he would get traded to.
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
There still are lingering effects to the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, Greg Anthony believes.
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
The Buffalo Bills have had no shortage of memorable weather moments while playing football in upstate New York but a heavy snowstorm could jeopardize the teams Week 11 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
The United States mens national team opens play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Wales. Heres what to know about the matchup.
Stephen A. Smith explains why the Warriors have to trade away their developing players.
Aaron Rodgers stole a touchdown from the Tennessee Titans in the Packers' must-win Thursday night game.
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 11 game on Thursday, November 17