Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Mochrie winner all but seals promotion

Manager Jim Goodwin's overriding emotion was "relief" as Dundee United all but confirmed their rapid return to the top flight, picking off 10-man Ayr United to effectively seal the Scottish Championship title.

Chris Mochrie's winner sparked wild celebrations and the league leaders now hold a six-point cushion and a colossal goal difference gap over challengers Raith Rovers with two games left.

A pulsating crowd of over 10,000 turned up to Tannadice for a party, but watched chance after chance spurned.

However, a simple tap-in from Mochrie means the title will be wearing tangerine ribbons as fans ran on to the pitch to embrace Goodwin's players at full-time.

Ayr had remained resolute throughout, but were overpowered when reduced to 10 men as Nick McAllister saw yellow for the second time as he blocked Glenn Middleton.

"It's a sense of relief, more than anything else," Goodwin told BBC Scotland.

"I'll be able to enjoy the moment a little bit more when I get home and open a bottle of red wine. Mathematically, it's still not done, but the huge goal difference makes the win really significant.

"It's great for Scottish football that a club like Dundee United is back in the Premiership. You could see the fanbase today. It's a stronger league with Dundee United in it."

At times this term, Tannadice has been toxic. And after roaring their team on to the pitch with buoyant expectation, the home crowd grew more and more restless as chances went begging.

Middleton's effort was diverted into the side-netting. Tony Watt's goal-bound scuff was blocked behind. Kai Fotheringham's header flew wide.

All three were involved in a moment that turned Tannadice truly testy when young Fotheringham was forced to shoot after both his team-mates had passed the buck before Ayr got bodies back.

Those in tangerine grumbled and groaned - they'd seen this film before. Ayr had their opportunities too through Jamie Murphy and Anton Dowds, heading down the tunnel with a wry smile as they put the party on hold.

In the second period, Tannadice vibrated as the home fans desperately tried to suck the ball into the net for their side.

They remembered their protracted Championship stint of a few years ago. They wanted back to the big time.

Just when you thought the stadium couldn't get any louder, McAllister's marching orders raised the volume again. Middleton waved his arms to ask the fans for more - and duly got it - but it was those on the park who needed to raise their game.

Moult tried his best but lacked his usual precision as the striker swiped over the bar and nodded wide. The title-winning goal felt like it was coming, but time was running out.

After all their huffing and puffing, a simple tap-in from Mochrie was enough after Josh Clarke had saved from Tony Watt. Job done. Party started.

For United, it was about the destination, not the journey. While the maths might say they're not over the line, try telling that to the sea of tangerine that engulfed the Tannadice turf at full-time.