Duke basketball’s Jon Scheyer provides injury update on Caleb Foster

DURHAM – Duke basketball’s Caleb Foster will be out for "some time" with a foot injury, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said Wednesday night.

Foster, who injured his right foot in the second half of Duke’s loss at Wake Forest, played in each of the Blue Devils’ first 27 games before being sidelined in the 84-59 win against Louisville.

“Unfortunately for us, we have to adjust without Caleb. My heart breaks for him that he couldn’t play (against Louisville),” Scheyer said Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"He’s had such a good year, and he impacts winning in so many ways besides just the box score. … We’re gonna be without him for some time. I don’t know what that time is, but we have to adjust, we have to step up, just like we’ve had to do throughout the year with different injuries, whether it be Jeremy (Roach), Mark (Mitchell) or Tyrese (Proctor).”

Foster had a boot on his right foot and used a scooter to maneuver on Coach K Court throughout Wednesday night. Duke (22-6, 13-4 ACC) has played without at least one key rotation player in nine of its 28 games this season.

A starter in 15 games this season, Foster is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per game. He averaged 9.5 points last week, scoring 11 points against Miami and eight points against the Demon Deacons before exiting early in the second half.

“Your heart breaks for Caleb, first and foremost. That’s where my mind went right away. He was basically in tears (at Wake Forest) on the bench. He wanted to play so badly. ... After that, everybody has to step," Scheyer said.

"You don’t jump ahead to … 6-7 weeks, whatever it can be – the length of the season. It’s all about preparing for the next game, and we have to look at things differently. That’s just the bottom line. There’s not all of a sudden where you plug somebody in for Caleb – nobody does what Caleb does on our team.”

No. 10 Duke welcomes Virginia to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. tip on ESPN.

“We have to find something during this period we haven’t found yet," Scheyer said. "I think it’s an opportunity for individuals and it’s an opportunity for our team, where when Caleb comes back, we’re even better, we’re stronger, and we’re a different team.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Injury update on Duke basketball’s Caleb Foster