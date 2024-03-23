Duke basketball vs James Madison prediction: Who has edge in NCAA Tournament second round?

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — It's Duke vs. the Dukes.

Duke basketball avoided Vermont's upset bid on Friday night. The Blue Devils get another underdog for their second-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (25-8) square off against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes (32-3) in a March Madness Round of 32 contest at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. A game time and channel have yet to be announced.

If Duke wins Sunday, it will advance to the Sweet 16 in Dallas, where the blueblood program won its fifth and most-recent national championship in 2015.

March Madness links: Coverage of Duke basketball in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Filipowski's impact: Duke star center doesn't make shot in Blue Devils' win

Key injury for Duke: Caleb Foster ruled out for remainder of season before Blue Devils' game vs Vermont

Here are some things to know and a score prediction for Duke-James Madison in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Duke basketball's McCain is 'built' for March Madness

Jared McCain's first NCAA Tournament game was a clutch one. The freshman guard delivered a 15-point, six-rebound, 3-assist performance in 34-plus minutes. His 15 points tied Mark Mitchell for the team lead and his plus-21 was tops on the Blue Devils.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer called McCain's 3-pointer to push Duke's lead to five points early in the second half perhaps the game's biggest shot. McCain's took advantage of his March Madness debut, and that's an encouraging sign for Duke's talented backcourt.

"Well, Jared is – one, I'm not surprised by what he did. Jared, he's built differently. He's made for these moments, in my opinion," Scheyer said. "He's not fazed by anything. And I'm just really proud of his effort and just him being different."

Composure, toughness critical for Duke basketball

Duke's response to Vermont's final comeback bid late in the second half pleased Scheyer. Now, it's about replicating that effort against a James Madison side that scored 27 points off 19 Wisconsin turnovers.

"Literally I could go down the line with each of these guys that stepped up and made big shots, big rebounds," Scheyer said.

James Madison owns nation's longest winning streak

James Madison of the Sun Belt Conference raced past No. 5 Wisconsin on Friday night to push its winning streak to a nation-leading 14 straight victories.

The Dukes are one of the nation's top-scoring teams, averaging 84.4 points a game. Six players are averaging at least 7.0 points a game, topped by Terrance Edwards' 17.4 points per game and T.J. Bickerstaff's 13.4-point average.

James Madison matched defending champion Connecticut for the most wins in college basketball. JMU reached the second round at March Madness for the first time since 1983.

Duke vs James Madison prediction in March Madness

Duke 75, James Madison 70: Duke rallies in closing minutes to advance to program's 33rd Sweet 16.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Duke vs James Madison prediction, pick for March Madness second round