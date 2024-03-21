'My heart breaks for Caleb:' Duke basketball's Foster shut down ahead of NCAA Tournament

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Before the question could be asked, Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer made the announcement himself: Key freshman guard Caleb Foster is officially done for the season and won't return for the NCAA Tournament.

During Duke's news conference on Thursday afternoon, Scheyer said, despite multiple efforts, Foster has been ruled out with a "stress fracture in his ankle." Fourth-seeded Duke (24-8) plays No. 13 Vermont (28-6) in a Round of 64 game on Friday night at 7:10 on CBS.

"My heart breaks for Caleb because Caleb has done literally everything you could ask from a guy who has an injury and trying to get back out there," Scheyer said.

Scheyer said the injury is "unique" and the 6-foot-5, 197-pound Foster had several second opinions on the ankle. Foster also attempted to practice earlier in the week, but according to Scheyer, "He wasn't able to really be himself."

Foster has missed Duke's previous five games. The Harrisburg, North Carolina, native made 15 starts in 27 games this winter, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game. Foster also sank 40.6% of his 3-pointers, which placed him second on the team behind senior Jeremy Roach.

Scheyer said multiple players will have to continue to fill the void created by Foster's injury.

"Well, there's no replacing Caleb. He's got a big heart. He's a tough competitor and he's just somebody that makes everybody better on the floor," Scheyer said. "But we have really capable players off the bench, Jaylen Blakes and TJ Power. And we need Jeremy Roach to be Jeremy Roach, we need Tyrese Proctor to be Tyrese Proctor.

"Obviously we are a different team, no question. But we've done this before. We've done this throughout the year with different guys being out, and it's no different now of how we need to step up and do it collectively," Scheyer said.

What channel is Vermont vs Duke?

TV channel: CBS

Vermont vs Duke start time in NCAA Tournament

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:10 ET

Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

