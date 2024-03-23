Duke basketball escapes Vermont's upset bid in March Madness, advances at NCAA Tournament

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Mark Mitchell scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first half and Jared McCain also put up 15 points as No. 4 Duke pulled away from No. 13 Vermont's upset bid for a 64-47 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Barclays Center on Friday night.

The Blue Devils (25-8) chalked up two other players in double figures on a night star Kyle Filipowski did not make a field goal. Jeremy Roach added 13 points and Tyrese Proctor dropped 13 points with a trio of 3s.

For the Catamounts (28-7), Shamir Bogues (18 points) and Aaron Deloney (14 points) led the way for the three-time reigning America East champion.

Duke will play the winner of Wisconsin and James Madison in Sunday's Round of 32 March Madness contest here in Brooklyn.

Here are four observations from the Duke win over Vermont.

Duke’s Mark Mitchell finds weakness in Vermont defense

Mitchell’s uncontested dunks in the first half was a result of Duke finding weaknesses in Vermont’s ball-screen coverage.

Mitchell, who had 11 first-half points, was able to roll to the basket and receive entry passes from teammates to throw down easy slams and help the Blue Devils build an early 10-point advantage.

Mitchell made 4 of 7 shots in the first half.

Filipowski has quiet night for Duke basketball

The production of Mitchell, plus timely 3s from Proctor and McCain, was necessary with Vermont blanketing Duke’s sophomore star center, Filipowski, who didn’t offer up his first field-goal attempt until the 4-minute mark of the first half.

Filipowski, though, didn’t force the issue in the opening 20 minutes. He passed out of double teams and, one such occasion, found McCain for a 3-pointer to stem the Catamounts’ momentum before the break.

Filipowski, who had three first-half points, finished with three points on 0 of 1 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He did not take a shot in the second half.

Fouls, missed free throws sink Vermont basketball’s upset chances

Before the 10-minute mark, Vermont coach John Becker received a technical for arguing with officials over a perceived miscall during a break in the action. By the 9:40 mark, Duke was in the bonus and shooting free throws.

Nick Fiorillo picked up two early fouls and Ileri Ayo-Faleye was handed his third on the first Duke possession of the second half. Soon after Ayo-Faleye drew his third, Sammy Alamutu did the same.

In a physical game with 17 total fouls in the opening half, the Catamounts could ill-afford to fall behind. And to compound matters, when Duke did foul and send Vermont to the charity stripe, the America East champion couldn’t take advantage.

The Catamounts were 0 of 3 at the line in the first half and that included a pair of front ends on 1-on-1s. Duke, meanwhile, buried 11 of 16 foul shots.

Veretto’s limited minutes hurt Vermont basketball’s depth

Matt Veretto saw his first action in five games on Friday night. But the senior forward, battling a shoulder injury on his shooting arm, trekked out on the floor for less than two minutes and didn’t supply a stat line.

Veretto’s effort was valiant, considering the injury, but without his leadership and availability to shoot from the outside, the Catamounts had to shorten their bench. Freshman forward Seth Joba provided six-plus minutes.

The Catamounts got to within 50-44 with 7:26 to play on a Bogues' corner 3. Then Duke answered with a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach.

