Duke basketball transfer tracker: Who's staying, leaving and joining?

One-and-dones have guaranteed for years that Duke's roster will undergo major changes every season. Now, with relaxed transfer rules, extra eligibility and NIL money in the mix, each offseason is bound to bring even more adjustments and upheaval.

The transfer portal is open March 13-May 11, and some big ACC basketball names already have jumped in.

As the Blue Devils move into Jon Scheyer's second season as head coach, here's a look at the roster changes. This story will be updated as the offseason progresses.

NBA Draft declarations

Dariq Whitehead, freshman guard: Making seven starts in 28 games played while dealing with foot and leg injuries, Whitehead came to Duke as the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. At 6-foot-7, he made 42.4% of his 3-point shot attempts while averaging 8.3 points.

Entered transfer portal

No one from Duke's roster has entered the transfer portal this offseason

Incoming transfers

Duke has not added any players from the transfer portal this offseason

Incoming freshmen

Caleb Foster, combo guard: Ranked No. 17 overall in his class on the 247Sports Composite, Foster set a California Division I state championship record with 33 points in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High's state title-game victory. A 6-5 five-star prospect, Foster also scored 28 in his team's win over Bronny James and Sierra Canyon in the state regional final.

Jared McCain, combo guard: Ranked No. 15 overall nationally in his class on the 247Sports Composite, No. 3 at his position and No. 1 in California, McCain is a five-star and he won the McDonald's All-American 3-point shooting contest.

Mackenzie Mgbako, power forward: A 6-8, 190-pound force for Roselle Catholic in New Jersey, Mgbako is ranked No. 7 nationally on the 247Sports Composite and No. 2 at his position. He's Duke's highest-ranked incoming freshman and helped bump this class of Blue Devils recruits to the second-best in the country behind Kentucky.

TJ Power, forward: Power's stock has skyrocketed as the Massachusetts native puts up huge scoring numbers in AAU ball and throws an 87 mph fastball. He reportedly hopes to play basketball and baseball in college. As a hoopster, Power is ranked the No. 22 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports Composite.

Sean Stewart, forward: Ranked No. 12 overall and the No. 4 forward nationally by 247Sports Composite, Stewart jumped over Mgbako, his future teammate, to win the McDonald's All-American dunk contest. From Monteverde (Florida) Academy, Stewart had Duke great Grant Hill as a neighbor growing up.

Returners

Mark Mitchell, freshman forward: A starter in all 35 of his games played this past season, Mitchell averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game. At 6-8, he scored in double-figures 16 times with a career high of 18 points against Jacksonville in the 2022-23 season opener.

Tyrese Proctor, freshman guard: Proctor's emergence as a lockdown defender gave Duke a boost in the postseason, and set the stage for him to be even more of a team leader as a sophomore. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.7 assists in 36 games with 34 starts while shooting 38.1% from the floor and 87.1% from the line.

Out of eligibility

Jacob Grandison

Kale Catchings

Max Johns

Who's left?

Here are other members of Duke's 2022-23 roster who have yet to make an official announcement about where they'll play next season

Jaylen Blakes, sophomore guard: Expected to return

Stanley Borden, sophomore center: Expected to return

Kyle Filipowski, freshman center: Expected to declare for NBA Draft

Dereck Lively II, freshman center: Expected to declare for NBA Draft

Spencer Hubbard, junior guard: Expected to return

Christian Reeves, freshman center: Expected to return

Jeremy Roach, junior guard: Rumors are swirling, and most of them say he'll try the draft

Jaden Schutt, freshman guard: Expected to return

Ryan Young, graduate center: One year of eligibility remaining after transfer from Northwestern

