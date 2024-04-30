Ducks could be major contender to land Alabama transfer S Peyton Woodyard

We knew that in this spring transfer portal window, the Oregon Ducks were in a position where they didn’t have any major needs to fill, but would be aggressive in pursuing certain players if they could help the team immediately, and became available.

That became a possibility on Monday, with former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Peyton Woodyard entering the transfer portal. Woodyard is going to be a redshirt freshman in 2024, and he is from Bellflower, California, having played high school ball with Matayo Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco.

Woodyard was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2023, rated as the No. 115 overall player and No. 8 safety in the nation. He didn’t play in any games during his first year with the Crimson Tide.

Before committing to Alabama, Woodyard placed the Ducks among his top schools, and took an unofficial visit to Oregon as well. This is certainly a player to watch for the Ducks in the portal, coming at a position where they could bolster their roster with more talent.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire