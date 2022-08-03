Drew Lock says DK Metcalf is ‘unlike anything I’ve ever thrown to’

There’s some folks who think Russell Wilson has a better group of skill players to work with now that he’s playing for the Broncos. While Denver has a high-quality receiver group, we still think the Seahawks should get the nod in this category.

Nowhere is this Seattle roster stronger than at wide receiver, where they have about as much firepower as any team in the league outside Tampa. Quarterback Drew Lock would probably agree that the Seahawks’ receivers are superior to Denver’s. Speaking with reporters after Monday’s practice, Lock said he’s gotten some time to work with DK Metcalf behind the scenes and is unlike anything he’s ever thrown to – per Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times.

“We got together, threw a couple times. He was impressive. I was happy that I got to before we got out here because he’s unlikely anything I’ve ever thrown to. He’s a really impressive player and he deserves every penny he just got.”

While there’s no denying that Metcalf deserves every bit of his $72 million contract extension, it may be difficult for Seattle to maximize his value given the team’s poor quarterback situation.

So far at training camp during team drills the passing game has been consistently beat by the first-team defense – especially when Geno Smith is on the field with the starters on offense. Drew Lock has done a little bit better in recent days with the second-team unit, but not by much. Multiple beat reporters have been observing that too many pass attempts are either getting broken up, falling short or going too long.

Hopefully one of the QBs settles into a rhythm before the season starts, or this team’s ceiling will be extremely low. Their next big test will come Saturday when they play a mock game at Lumen Field.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire