Draymond Green shouts out Brandin Podziemski on Instagram

Draymond Green might be serving an indefinite suspension, but that isn’t stopping him from fulfilling his duties as a veteran leader for his Golden State Warriors teammates. On Thursday (Dec. 28,) Green took to Instagram to shout out Brandin Podziemski. The rookie wing recently took the blame for the Warriors’ loss to the Miami Heat despite multiple members of the roster underperforming.

Podziemski has been flashing veteran-like qualities since arriving in the Bay Area. Not only is he making a notable impact on the court, but he’s also leaving a good impression on the veterans in the locker room. The rookie is reportedly happy to ask questions and learn from the more experienced players around him.

The Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday (Dec. 30). Despite Podziemski believing he was part of the reason the Warriors lost against the Heat, he will likely maintain his spot in the starting lineup.

His energy and hustle have become vital to how Golden State is looking to make an impact with their starting unit.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire