Draymond Green entertains hypothetical LeBron James discussion

The Golden State Warriors reportedly explored the viability of trading for LeBron James at the February 14 trade deadline. A deal wasn’t made, and he remained with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, that didn’t stop the Warriors media and fanbase from discussing what a potential Steph Curry and LeBron team-up would have looked like.

During a post-game interview after the Warriors defeated the New York Knicks on Thursday (Feb. 29,) Draymond Green entertained the hypothetical discussion and shared his thoughts on how that partnership would have played out in the Bay Area.

“Locker room wise, I think you have mature individuals that understand each other because we are all the same, an appreciation for where we are in our space, likeminded individuals,” Green said. “How does it work? We’re all secure in who we are and so I think that works no problem…You got a bunch of guys who know the game and are not in competition with the next guy, like very at peace with where they are. And so, the number one thing would be to win. You also have a group of guys that know how to win and so I think in looking at it, I think that team would win a championship, no problem.”

LeBron and Curry are two of the greatest players in NBA history. Green has a close friendship with both stars. Steve Kerr has significant experience coaching superstar talents and balancing their minutes, and their ego’s.

On paper, the trade would likely have been a success. Yet, given the Warriors style of play, and the amount of veteran talent on the roster, there are undoubtedly those who believe it could have been a disasterious move. Nevertheless, LeBron remains in Los Angeles.

It’s unlikely he ever makes the move to San Francisco. As such, those discussions will remain nothing more than a hypothetical that’s discussed between friends, or colleagues at work.

