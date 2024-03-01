Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry dropping 31 on the Knicks in win

Nicholas Schwartz
·3 min read

Steph Curry put on a show with 31 points and 11 assists in Madison Square Garden, and Jonathan Kuminga had a stellar all-around game as the Warriors beat the Knicks, 110-99, to extend Golden State’s current road winning streak to seven games.

The Warriors seem to have turned the corner in February. Overall, Golden State went 11-3 in the month, vaulting from four games below .500 to four games above .500.

The Warriors are still 10th in the Western Conference, but are only three games behind the No. 6 Pelicans.

Here’s what fans and players had to say after Thursday’s big win:

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire