NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry dropping 31 on the Knicks in win
Steph Curry put on a show with 31 points and 11 assists in Madison Square Garden, and Jonathan Kuminga had a stellar all-around game as the Warriors beat the Knicks, 110-99, to extend Golden State’s current road winning streak to seven games.
The Warriors seem to have turned the corner in February. Overall, Golden State went 11-3 in the month, vaulting from four games below .500 to four games above .500.
The Warriors are still 10th in the Western Conference, but are only three games behind the No. 6 Pelicans.
Here’s what fans and players had to say after Thursday’s big win:
Steph at MSG tonight:
🟡 31 PTS
🟡 8 3PM
🟡 11 REB pic.twitter.com/StfGsbeCc9
JK FULL-COURT OUTLET PASS INTO STEPH THREE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sLqrFUOoIb
JK is “really happy” to have Moody back in the fold, and says they wouldn’t have won without him tonight 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TB5FSttGI4
This reaction is gold 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/NcXPmV7zGR
steph locking up brunson, moody with the deflection, and kuminga with the finish
vintage warriors defense pic.twitter.com/gQyQGo4w2L
Warriors wins:
11 — February
11 — January and December combined
The only team with double-digit wins this month. pic.twitter.com/zNlkkGpmNl
Donte asking Steph why he had to start the game on a heater 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mo8JEuOV5M
Surely Steph gets some love for Player of the Month? 11 wins in February (.786 for the month) and he averaged 28/5/5, 42% from 3 on 14 attempts a game (79 made 3s), +109 for the month.
Shane Gillis was one of the many stars that came out to watch Steph tonight ⭐ pic.twitter.com/QoUsAFsuEg
"It was probably a little frustrating for him earlier in the season because he had a bunch of us vets on him all the time."
CP3 is happy to see JK's hard work paying off 💪 pic.twitter.com/MwzSKkKTzA
"I think think we're winning because of the growth of Jonathan Kuminga."
Draymond believes JK is growing into a star ⭐ pic.twitter.com/p7voTdJJBz
Warriors now 10-2 in their last 12.
Mavericks have won 8 of 10.
Cavs have won 20 of 25.
Nuggets have won 14 of 20.
Suns have won 15 of 21.
Ladies and gentlemen…your next five Celtics' opponents. https://t.co/QpT6ROt5gj
Warriors won 12 out they last 15 and still can’t escape 10th place man lmaooo pic.twitter.com/qaWl9XTqzI
Games with 8+ threes:
48 — Steph in the 2010s
34 — Steph in the 2020s
29 — Damian Lillard
24 — Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/spEMuksLgg
