Dray shares heartfelt father-daughter moment after Warriors' win

What happens on the court, stays on the court.

That appears to be the motto Draymond Green was adhering to Wednesday night following the Warriors' 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

While speaking to reporters, the Warriors forward had a heartwarming father-daughter moment, consoling his daughter after an apparent disagreement with her brother, Green’s son DJ.

“Y'all fighting a little bit?” Green asked his daughter. “OK, go give your brother a hug.

“Give your sister a hug, like a real hug. Thank you.”

This moment between Draymond his daughter is everything 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NXICjmiokp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2024

Ironically, hours before Green gave a class of quintessential parenting, the 34-year-old had a chippy moment of his own, prompting both the Golden State and Memphis benches to clear after a second-quarter scuffle with Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama.

BENCHES CLEAR AFTER DRAYMOND AND SANTI ALDAMA GET INTO IT 👀 pic.twitter.com/FRS2atUiIJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2024

As both teams came to a head-to-head clash at the center of the court, Green and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane exchanged a series of shoves, earning both players technical fouls for the incident.

Since his return from an indefinite NBA suspension on Jan. 15, Green has picked up two technical fouls, taking his 2023-24 season count to eight.

But if Wednesday's press conference proved anything, it’s not just what happens on the court that matters.

