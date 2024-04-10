Dray hilariously rejects ‘Splash Cousin' tag after 3-point outburst originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The "backpack Draymond" memes flooded social media during Draymond Green's 3-point outburst in the Warriors' 134-120 win over the Lakers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, but a new nickname arose on the TNT broadcast.

Reggie Miller referred to Green as the "Splash Cousin," affiliating him with his sharpshooting teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, aka the "Splash Bros."

Green kindly turned down the affiliation to the Splash family.

"I appreciate the compliment but I don't want that pressure," Green told TNT's Chris Haynes postgame, laughing. "I don't need that pressure, the way them guys shoot the ball. I had a night. I'll take my night, but I don't need that pressure."

Splash cousin?

Dray says not yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/mbWLU5tgQN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2024

The Splash Bros have torched opposing defenses from beyond the arc for more than a decade. But the Lakers, playing without superstar center Anthony Davis on Tuesday, had another problem to deal with.

Green knocked down five treys in the first half alone, sparking a historic shooting night for Golden State under the bright Hollywood lights.

Curry added six triples while Thompson contributed five.

Green might have rejected any Splash family affiliation, but his 3-point shooting undeniably has become essential to the Warriors' growth and success.

