Drake Maye gets to meet childhood hero at NFL draft

The dreams of several young football players came to fruition on Thursday, April 25 at the 2024 NFL draft.

Caleb Williams went first to the Chicago Bears, as many expected, while Jayden Daniels headed to the Washington Commanders.

UNC fans might recognize the third pick.

Drake Maye, the young, talented quarterback who caught national attention over the past two years as North Carolina’s starting quarterback, is the newest member of the New England Patriots.

Maye is an immediate upgrade from Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones, the latter of whom never lived up to his first-round selection in 2021. During his time as a Tar Heel, Maye threw for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns, while adding 1,209 rushing yards and 16 more scores on the ground.

Being selected third wasn’t the only exciting moment for Maye, though.

Moments before he heard his name called, Maye met his childhood hero, Cam Newton, the former national champion at Auburn and first selection in the 2011 NFL draft.

Not only is Newton the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, but he also was one of the sports’ best quarterbacks at the peak of his career. Newton won the 2015 NFL MVP award, led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl that year and wreaked havoc on opposing defenses.

You can tell from the above interview – Newton made an impression on Maye from a young age. Maye spoke about watching the 2011 NFL draft from his couch, remembering how excited he was when the Panthers chose Newton.

Now, playing football outside of his home state for the first time, Maye hopes to become the next NFL legend with North Carolina ties.

