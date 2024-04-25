LOOK: Drake Maye wearing Air Jordan 1 Low as part of NFL Draft Day fit

The NFL Draft is like the first day of school for young football players – they’re excited to venture into a new business, meet their new friends and discover their place in the league.

There’s also a lot of thought and preparation that goes into the pre-draft process. Nearly everyone participates in the NFL Draft combine, with several players boosting their stock as a result of it, while top prospects tend to interview with teams choosing early in the first round.

One of many preparation pieces that goes into Draft Day is a fit check.

Players aren’t yet wearing the unique combinations you see NFL stars don on gamedays, but instead flashy suits that make them look like GQ models.

Former UNC quarterback Drake Maye, projected to be a Top-5 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, has his outfit nailed down with a gray suit and a fresh pair of Air Jordans.

UNC QB @DrakeMaye2 in the Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC” PE for the #NFLDraft 🥶 pic.twitter.com/gmEITQGOTs — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 25, 2024

As an ode to his alma mater, Maye is also rocking that sweet Carolina Blue neck tie. I feel pretty confident we’ll be seeing Maye wearing several fresh fits come day, as any NFL team who selects him will be lucky.

The greatest assets Maye brings to the table are his leadership, strong arm and ability to escape pressure. He combined for nearly 10,000 scrimmage yards and 80 touchdowns during his time in Chapel Hill.

While college football doesn’t pose nearly as challenging competition as the NFL, Maye’s skillset should transition over well.

