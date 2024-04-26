WATCH: Drake Maye’s name gets called in the 2024 NFL draft

The special moment that Tar Heel fans waited for has arrived with Drake Maye being selected as the third pick to the New England Patriots in this year’s NFL draft.

Maye spent the majority of the year as a top prospect. Despite not being one of the top two quarterbacks selected, he might’ve landed in the best situation of the first three QBs selected. Caleb Williams went first to the Chicago Bears. Jayden Daniels went second to the Washington Commanders.

In case you missed the special moment, here is Maye’s name being called and sharing a special moment with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Following the selection, Mack Brown released a statement on Maye’s selection in a press release from the UNC football program.

“It’s been an absolute joy to coach Drake Maye, and we couldn’t be more excited to see him drafted in the first round by the Patriots,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown. “I’ve been lucky enough to watch Drake grow up in the Carolina family, and we’re so proud of how he’s represented both his family and the Tar Heels.

Maye is considered a pro-ready prospect as opposed to a project with upside. He should have an instant impact for the New England Patriots. Playing in an organization that has dominated the league is the ideal scenario for Maye.

