The draft round where Washington has mostly failed

Did the Commanders finally get a player in the second round who will make sizable contributions for Washington?

Friday, with the 47th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Commanders selected Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois.

The second round has been not only disappointing, but it has also been many times brutal for the Commanders, Washington Football Team and Redskins. In the Daniel Snyder era, the second round has been mostly depressing for the franchise and its fan base. Taking ownership in May 1999, Mr. Snyder’s first draft was therefore the 2000 draft.

The team actually drafted well in the second round in 2001 (Fred Smoot) and 2002 Ladell Betts, but after that, the successful picks in the second round have been few.

In his 129 NFL games, Smoot intercepted 21 passes and was a starting corner for seven seasons of his NFL career. In his 111 NFL games, Betts rushed for 3,326 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in his 821 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The former Iowa Hawkeye also caught 188 passes for 1,646 yards and three touchdown receptions.

To be honest, there have been a few other Washington second-rounders who were not busts and made notable contributions such as Preston Smith (2015) in his four seasons, Trent Murphy with 15 sacks in his three seasons, Rocky McIntosh in his six seasons had 3 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, 8 sacks, 329 solo tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and 23 quarterback hits.

Commanders Wire certainly hopes Sam Cosmi (2021) finds more success at guard and Phidarian Mathis (2022) can regain his health and strength and contribute at defensive tackle.

Here is the entire list of second-round picks by Washington in the Daniel Snyder era:

2023 Jartavius Martin

2022 Phidarian Mathis

2021 Samuel Cosmi

2018 Derrius Guice

2017 Ryan Anderson

2016 Su’a Cravens

2015 Preston Smith

2014 Trent Murphy

2013 David Amerson

2011 Jarvis Jenkins

2008 Devin Thomas, Fred Davis, Malcolm Kelly

2006 Rocky McIntosh

2003 Taylor Jacobs

2002 Ladell Betts

2001 Fred Smoot

