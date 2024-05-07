Dortmund defeat PSG to reach Champions League final

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates with teammates after he scored his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund. Robert Michael/dpa

Borussia Dortmund will play the Champions League final for the fist time in 11 years after they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in France on Tuesday.

PSG hit the woodwork four times, while Dortmund needed only Mats Hummels' header in the 50th minute to seal their spot in the final at London's Wembley on June 1. The German side won the first leg 1-0 last week.

Wembley hosted Dortmund when they played their most recent Champions League final in 2013. Back then, they were defeated 2-1 by Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

The German sides could have rematch of their 2013 final if Bayern overcome Real Madrid in Spain on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first game.

Overall, this is the third time Dortmund play the Champions League final. The 2013 game didn't go their way, but they claimed the trophy in 1997.