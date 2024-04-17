'They have been there and done it'

[Getty Images]

Manchester City have "muscle memory" of how to win the biggest games and competitions, according to the i's chief football writer Daniel Storey.

Pep Guardiola's side head into their Champions League second leg quarter-final against Real Madrid fighting on three fronts.

Wednesday night's tie at Etihad Stadium is finely poised at 3-3, while they sit top of the Premier League and face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

If they were to go on and win all three trophies this season, it would mean an unprecedented 'double-Treble' having achieved the same feat last campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Storey said: "They are the only ones with this amount of knowhow, with this amount of experience.

"I'm not saying they are definitely going to win the Treble but we know they can because they did it last season. They did it last season through exactly the same principles that they have used this season and beating - for them hopefully in the case of Wednesday night - the same teams at pretty much the same stages.

"Not only do they know what they are doing in terms of preparation and discipline, they also know what they are doing because they have been there and done it. They will back themselves to do it again.

"They always talk in these clever little cliches about 'we just have to take each game as it comes' and 'we know to take nothing for granted'. That is all true but it is also muscle memory for them now, when they talk about it and in the way they operate in those big games."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds