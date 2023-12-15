Donaven McCulley to return to IU as Curt Cignetti fends off Michigan, SEC suitors for WR

BLOOMINGTON – New IU coach Curt Cignetti scored the two biggest transfer portal wins of his burgeoning tenure thus far. On Thursday, he added a commitment from Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Then Friday, came the surprise return of All-Big Ten wide receiver Donaven McCulley.

Rourke, who announced his commitment on X Thursday afternoon, will have been thrilled to see the Hoosiers’ top receiver withdraw from the portal and rejoin Indiana’s offense.

Donaven McCulley #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers scores a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 28, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania.

McCulley was outstanding across the back half of last season. The converted quarterback from Lawrence North pulled down 28 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns in the Hoosiers’ final five games. Averaged over a 12-game season, those numbers would come to 67 receptions, 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. All would’ve been top-three numbers in the Big Ten this year.

IU Talking Points: This weekend big for football roster building

'Just tell yourself you’re unguardable.' Donaven McCulley's move to WR paying off for IU

Big-bodied and athletic, McCulley grew rapidly into the position across last season and this one. Now, he’ll help anchor Cignetti’s first offense, working with coordinator/wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan.

As a transfer, 247Sports rated McCulley a top-10 wide receiver in this class nationally. Indiana will probably have assigned him even greater importance and, now, the Hoosiers have him back.

McCulley has one year of eligibility remaining.

McCulley is the third publicly known IU player who entered the transfer portal after the coaching change to decide to return under the new staff. Starting left tackle Carter Smith and defensive back Jordan Grier announced earlier this week their intentions to return.

Portal Priorities: Armed with NIL bump, Curt Cignetti will be busy rebuilding roster

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: All-Big Ten WR Donaven McCulley returns to Hoosiers