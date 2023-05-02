Domantas Sabonis' brief response to Draymond Green handshake qualm

26
Tom Dierberger
·2 min read

Domas offers brief response to Draymond's handshake qualm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Domantas Sabonis offered a short response to Draymond Green's claim that he lost respect for the Kings center for not shaking hands after the Warriors' win over Sacramento in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

Sabonis didn't give it much thought in his end-of-season media availability Monday in Sacramento.

"I don't know. After the game ... I don't even know how to respond," Sabonis said before moving on to the next question.

Beef between the two players began in Game 2 at Golden 1 Center. After Sabonis latched onto Green's leg while fighting for a loose ball, the Warriors forward stomped on his chest in retaliation. Sabonis was issued a technical foul for holding onto Green's leg, while Green was issued a Flagrant 2 foul, ejected and suspended for Game 3.

After all that, Green apparently wanted Sabonis to dap him up after Game 7 in Sacramento.

"Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show" after the series concluded. "You don't shake guys' hands after you lose? I don't respect that. I once left the court when we lost in Game 7 [of the 2016 NBA Finals] to the Cleveland Cavaliers. I went to my locker and sat down, and I said, 'This don't feel right.' And I walked back out on the court and I showed everybody love.

"You lost. Deal with it. Pay your respect. That was wack to me. That's wack. I wouldn't even necessarily say lost respect, but I don't respect that, and that's wack."

RELATED: Warriors face different problem in AD after stopping Sabonis

While Sabonis and the Kings pivot their vision to build off their encouraging 48-win campaign, the Warriors are preparing to begin a highly anticipated Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 1 tips off at 7 p.m. PT Tuesday night. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 6 p.m. for "Warriors Pregame Live."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast