Domantas Sabonis' brief response to Draymond Green handshake qualm

Domas offers brief response to Draymond's handshake qualm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Domantas Sabonis offered a short response to Draymond Green's claim that he lost respect for the Kings center for not shaking hands after the Warriors' win over Sacramento in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

Sabonis didn't give it much thought in his end-of-season media availability Monday in Sacramento.

"I don't know. After the game ... I don't even know how to respond," Sabonis said before moving on to the next question.

Beef between the two players began in Game 2 at Golden 1 Center. After Sabonis latched onto Green's leg while fighting for a loose ball, the Warriors forward stomped on his chest in retaliation. Sabonis was issued a technical foul for holding onto Green's leg, while Green was issued a Flagrant 2 foul, ejected and suspended for Game 3.

After all that, Green apparently wanted Sabonis to dap him up after Game 7 in Sacramento.

"Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show" after the series concluded. "You don't shake guys' hands after you lose? I don't respect that. I once left the court when we lost in Game 7 [of the 2016 NBA Finals] to the Cleveland Cavaliers. I went to my locker and sat down, and I said, 'This don't feel right.' And I walked back out on the court and I showed everybody love.

"You lost. Deal with it. Pay your respect. That was wack to me. That's wack. I wouldn't even necessarily say lost respect, but I don't respect that, and that's wack."

While Sabonis and the Kings pivot their vision to build off their encouraging 48-win campaign, the Warriors are preparing to begin a highly anticipated Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Story continues

Game 1 tips off at 7 p.m. PT Tuesday night. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 6 p.m. for "Warriors Pregame Live."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast