Dolphins’ Chop Robinson says hand technique caused lack of production

The Miami Dolphins’ newly drafted edge rusher Chop Robinson has been a top prospect for the past year, and ended up getting selected at No. 21 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

The former Nittany Lions lineman was an elite athlete, but the production didn’t always match his athletic profile. While at Penn State, Robinson totaled 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in two seasons.

His in-game stats may not have popped off the stat sheet, but he says he knows why he wasn’t a sack machine.

“It was just being inconsistent with my hands,” Robinson told reporters after he was drafted Thursday night. “I know I had the speed and the bend, but sometimes I forget to use my hands. But that’s something I’ve been working on this whole offseason, and I feel very confident because I’ve been working on this so much repeatedly, and I know it’s going to be natural when it comes time to put my hands to use.”

Despite his lack of production, Robinson tested at the top of his position at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. He finished top two in the 40-yard dash (4.48 seconds), 10-yard split (1.54 seconds), 20-yard shuttle (4.25 seconds), and broad jump (128 inches).

With elite athleticism and room to improve technically, Robinson is happy with the situation he’s entering in Miami. He’ll soon join a group of edge rushers that includes Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Shaquil Barrett.

“I feel like that’s going to be a great situation for me – come in there, learn from those guys, compete every day, being able to take things from them and take it to my game and vice versa,” Robinson said. “It’ll be a great thing for me.”

The Dolphins hope it’ll be a great thing for them too and that his NFL production will match his athleticism.

