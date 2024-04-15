Dolphins bring in one of draft’s top centers. And Waddle price comes into focus

The Dolphins are bringing Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, considered one of the draft’s best centers, to team headquarters for a predraft visit, according to a league source.

Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy last year, given to the nation’s top center. He was named first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 Conference. Evaluators also believe he can be an effective NFL guard.

Some analysts have Powers-Johnson going in the later half of the first round; he was initially linked to Miami in several mock drafts with the 21st overall pick.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him falling to 47th in his latest mock draft. He lists Powers-Johnson as his No. 3 center, behind Duke’s Graham Barton and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier. Others have Powers-Johnson ahead of Frazier.

Powers-Johnson played all 829 of his snaps at center last season and permitted no sacks and just one hurry in 497 pass-blocking snaps. PFF also gave him an excellent grade (85.2) as a run blocker.

In 2022, he played 350 snaps at right guard, 44 at center, one at left guard and five at right tackle.

In 2021, he played 80 at right guard, 20 at center and 26 at left guard.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Powers-Johnson as a “broadly built center prospect with below-average length but above-average upper-body power. Powers-Johnson isn’t much of a knee-bender, which impacts his pad level and drive leverage, but he can torque and toss opponents around with some regularity at the point. Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains.

“Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter.”

An NFC scouting director told NFL.com that Powers-Johnson is “tough, smart and strong. I just don’t overthink it with centers. When you get those elements, you usually have a starter.”

Teams are permitted to bring as many as 30 non-local prospects to their headquarters for predraft meetings and medical checks, and Powers-Johnson counts as one of Miami’s 30. The Dolphins and most teams never announce their 30 visits.

The Dolphins signed Tennessee’s Aaron Brewer to play center, but Brewer also can guard.

Brewer graded out as one of the NFL’s top run-blocking centers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. But PFF said he permitted six sacks last season, which was second-most among NFL centers.

Connor Williams, who was one of the league’s best centers last season, continues to recover from a very serious knee injury sustained in the Dolphins’ December Monday Night Football loss against Tennessee. Williams is a free agent, and whether he plays this season is very much in question.

WADDLE UPDATE

The Dolphins are expected to try to sign wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a contract extension, and the potential price of that extension came more into focus Monday when Philadelphia gave receiver DeVonta Smith a three-year, $75 million extension that includes $51 million guaranteed.

Waddle and Smith, former teammates at Alabama, were both selected in the top 10 picks of the 2021 Draft.

Waddle’s career numbers: 251 catches, 3,385 yards, 13.5 per reception and 18 touchdowns.

Smith’s career numbers: 240 receptions, 3,178 yards, 13.2 per reception, 19 touchdowns.

If the Dolphins don’t strike a long-term deal with Waddle and/or fellow 2021 first-round draft pick Jaelan Phillips in the next few weeks, Miami assuredly will exercise the fifth-year option on both players by the May 2 deadline for 2021 first-round picks.

Exercising that option would guaranteed Waddle $15.6 million in 2025 and would guarantee Phillips $13.3 million in 2025.

For the 2024 season, Waddle is set to earn $1.1 million with $3.3 million in roster bonuses. Phillips is set to earn $2.6 million this season.

Safety Jevon Holland also is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and the Dolphins are expected to try to keep him long-term as well. Holland wad drafted in the second round; unlike first-round picks, second-rounders have no fifth-year options that teams can exercise.

Here’s my Monday piece with details on the Dolphins bringing in a top draft tackle prospect to team headquarters and a Jaelan Phillips health update.