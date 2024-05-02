What does UNC basketball’s current 2024-25 roster look like and what’s next for Tar Heels?

College basketball’s transfer portal closed Wednesday, meaning players no longer have the option to leave their current school and play immediately elsewhere.

Following its loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and before the May 1 deadline, UNC basketball had two players — James Okonkwo and Seth Trimble — enter the transfer portal.

Trimble later decided to pull his name from the portal and return to Chapel Hill. As of Wednesday, Belmont transfer Cade Tyson has been the lone addition from the transfer portal.

Other players could join the Tar Heels as spring gives way to summer.

Entering his fourth season as head coach, Hubert Davis currently has three scholarships remaining to fill out the roster. Star guard RJ Davis, who announced his return Wednesday, leads a group that should be among the contenders for the 2025 national championship.

Following the closure of the transfer portal, here are five observations about the current state of UNC basketball’s 2024-25 roster and what could be next for the Tar Heels.

RJ Davis, Ian Jackson, Elliot Cadeau among UNC’s loaded group of guards

UNC is set to return the ACC Player of the Year in fifth-year senior RJ Davis and one of the league’s top facilitators in sophomore Elliot Cadeau. In addition to that duo, which will likely get the starting nod, junior Seth Trimble is back and the Tar Heels will add five-star freshman Ian Jackson to the fold. UNC will have one of the best backcourts in the nation, a group that can keep the program atop the ACC and help it make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Seth Trimble’s returns as UNC’s best athlete, defender

Sometimes the best additions are the ones that stick around. With the return of Trimble, the Tar Heels have an elite athlete and reliable defender. Following an inconsistent freshman season, Trimble blossomed into UNC’s top reserve as a sophomore. He averaged 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 17.1 minutes per game last season. He also improved as a shooter, making 41.9% of his attempts from beyond the arc, and often guarded the top guard on opposing teams.

Drake Powell’s defense will get him on court

Ian Jackson’s pace, playmaking and scoring ability make him an ideal player for UNC’s offense. But fellow freshman Drake Powell’s athleticism and length can help the Tar Heels’ maintain the momentum they gained last season as one of the best defensive teams in the nation. As the 6-foot-6 wing’s offense continues to evolve, his defensive traits should garner him plenty of playing time.

Hubert Davis betting on boost from Jalen Washington, Jae’Lyn Withers?

Even if Hubert Davis adds another frontcourt player from the portal, the head coach will need junior Jalen Washington and fifth-year senior Jae’Lyn Withers to provide more production to help fill the gaps left by Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot. Withers averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game, and Washington averaged 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game. If UNC is going to remain a top-10 team, Washington and Withers need to make a jump.

Tar Heels add Cade Tyson, but what’s next from the transfer portal?

After losing two of its top 3-point shooters in Ingram and Cormac Ryan, the Tar Heels added Belmont transfer Cade Tyson via the transfer portal. Tyson was 15th nationally in three-point percentage at 46.5% and had 21 games with multiple treys last season. The 6-foot-7 wing gives UNC another scoring option and reliable rebounder, but the Heels remain in need of a big man.

Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoyuri and Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero are reportedly among the Tar Heels’ top targets. Omoyuri’s rebounding and shot-blocking prowess would immediately enhance UNC’s defense. Thiero is a bit smaller, but he showed flashes of his skills as scorer, rebounder and defender with the Wildcats.

