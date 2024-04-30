What does it take for a team to flip the switch in the playoffs

The Boston Celtics suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat on Wednesday (April 24). Their defense has come under intense scrutiny, as has their perceived lack of effort on both sides of the court. As a contending team, the Celtics are expected to be playing with a significantly higher level of intensity.

In the latest episode of Kevin Garnett’s ‘KG Certified’ podcast, he and Paul Pierce discuss the difficulties of ‘flipping the switch’ when going from regular season to postseason basketball. As two former champions, their discussion provides key insights into the approach they took throughout their careers.

Can the Celtics flip the switch in their first round Eastern Conference playoff series with the Miami Heat after coasting into the 2024 postseason?

