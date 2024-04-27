Just how bad was the Boston Celtics’ perimeter defense vs. the Miami Heat in Game 2?

Just how bad was the Boston Celtics’ perimeter defense vs. the Miami Heat in Game 2? After the Celtics let the Heat hit a historic rate of 3s in their Game 2 loss to the Heat, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla suggested that Boston had only allowed a few uncontested treys to burn them.

But the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a deep dive into the 3-point assault from Miami in Game 2 to see how well those 3-point shots actually were defended by Boston in the loss. Coach Joe might want to hit the video room based on what the podcast hosts found in their investigation.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear it for yourself.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire