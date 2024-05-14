Who does Mike Teel think has the inside track to be the Rutgers backup quarterback?

With Rutgers football having named Athan Kaliakmanis as the starting quarterback two weeks ago, one of the most interesting depth chart competitions is settled.

But the battle for the backup role behind Kaliakmanis is a potentially fascinating one, featuring rising sophomore Ajani Sheppard and true freshman A.J. Surace. Gavin Wimsatt, the starting quarterback for Rutgers last year, entered the transfer portal and committed to Kentucky last week.

Sheppard, who enrolled at Rutgers last spring, is the only other quarterback on the roster (other than Kaliakmanis) with college snaps on his resume. Surace, a former three-star recruit, enrolled at Rutgers in January.

For former quarterback Mike Teel, the decision to name Kaliakmanis the starter following spring practice sends a message about the quality of the depth in the quarterback room.

“You always want that for every position, especially when you’re playing in the Big Ten. Guys get beat up, guys. you got to go in for play. So it’ll be interesting,” Teel told Rutgers Wire. “I think two things are there for them to be confident in – the fact that they are going to name a starter, number one – I think you’re confident in that decision. But I think that they’re also confident in the development of that room in general.”

Teel is the all-time leading passer in Rutgers football history. He was a sixth round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2009 NFL draft.

Last season as a true freshman, Sheppard played in the win over Wagner. He was 2-of-2 for 23 yards in that lone appearance last year.

In the spring game, Sheppard was five-of-nine for 63 yards.

“Ajani – I think when he had a very brief opportunity in one of the games last year – he came in very well and I thought he operated things very well for being a freshman who probably didn’t get many reps that week prior to the game,” Teel said. “I’m sure he’s gotten better as he’s been in the program. And I’m sure he developed in the program so I’m sure that they feel comfortable with him. And then when you have a real highly recruited young kid like (A.J.) Surace in the race – you want him to be able to come in. “I’m sure it’ll be an open competition, but I’d be shocked if Ajani doesn’t win it as a backup because I was impressed with him. He’s been in the program for a little while now. And there’s some familiarity with the system. But again, competition breeds the best and that’s what you want. You want competition across the board.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire