Former Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt commits to Kentucky in the transfer portal

Former Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has committed to Kentucky, ending his brief entry into the transfer portal.

Wimsatt, who visited Kentucky over the weekend, is a former r four-star quarterback who joined Rutgers in September of 2021. Originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, Wimsatt entered the transfer portal last week after Athan Kaliakmanis was named the starter at Rutgers.

Last year, he was the starting quarterback as Rutgers finished the season 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) and won the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl over Miami. In that game, Wimsatt was 7-of-15 for 84 yards and also added two rushing touchdowns.

On the season, Wimsatt showed some moderate growth from 2022. He threw for 1,735 yards, completing 47.8 percent of his passes. His nine touchdowns and eight interceptions marked the first time in his collegiate career he had more touchdowns than interceptions.

Wimsatt posted his commitment to Kentucky on social media on Tuesday afternoon:

Former four-star, top 25 QB prospect and Rutgers transfer Gavin Wimsatt has committed to Kentucky! #BBN Wimsatt is originally from Owensboro. pic.twitter.com/fpVpqr8DAN — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) May 7, 2024

Perhaps the biggest area of growth for Wimsatt last year was his athleticism.

Last year he posted a career-high 497 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire