Should the Chicago Bulls trade Nikola Vucevic this summer?

The Chicago Bulls assembled their current core three years ago, but they don’t have much to show for it. In theory, this was their way to get out of their rebuild, and while they technically accomplished that, they entered a constant cycle of mediocrity. That’s almost worse than a rebuild.

Now, it looks like they are going to be doing everything they can to trade Zach LaVine this summer. Plus, they have a tough decision to make with DeMar DeRozan, who will be a free agent this summer. And that just leaves big man Nikola Vucevic, who the Bulls just extended last offseason.

The CHGO Sports YouTube channel recently discussed whether or not the Bulls can trade Vucevic this offseason or if they are stuck with him.

Trading LaVine and Vucevic this summer would be a great way for the Bulls to hit the reset button with Coby White at the center of it.

