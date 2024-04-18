Who does 247Sports have UNC facing in its first bowl projection?

College football season doesn’t start until August, but there will be plenty of conversation around the sport in the coming weeks.

That’s because on Thursday, April 25, the dreams of over 200 college players will come true in the NFL Draft.

A majority of the NFL Draft attention in Chapel Hill surrounds star quarterback Drake Maye, who finished his college career with nearly 10,000 scrimmage yards and 80 touchdowns, was named the 2023 ACC Player of the Year and will likely be a Top-5 pick.

One of the greatest questions for UNC – in the fall – surrounds its quarterback position. North Carolina will have an intense quarterback competition in the Spring game, highlighted by Conner Harrell and Max Johnson.

The Tar Heels might not have the wide array of offensive weapons from last season, but they should win enough games to make another bowl game.

According to 247Sports’ early projections, UNC is set to face off against Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl.

I have hope that North Carolina can figure out how to win a bowl game, but I can already tell you right now that game will end in a loss. UNC is 2-7 in its last nine bowl games, not a pretty sight for a team that collapses late in the season.

The Tar Heels’ NFL Draft-eligible players sit out to save their careers, which I don’t blame them. There is talent across UNC’s roster, but head coach Mack Brown falls just short of prepping his reserves for the postseason.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire