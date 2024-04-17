Latest USA Today Mock Draft has Drake Maye fall to where?

It seems like just yesterday, we were celebrating the CFP National Championship.

Now, nearly four full months into 2024, we’re preparing for the NFL Draft.

Barring a major slip-up, like Laremy Tunsil’s gas mask video moments befoer the 2016 NFL Draft, there’s a strong chance Caleb Williams goes first overall to the Chicago Bears. Quarterbacks will likely go in the first four selections, marking the first time this would ever happen in NFL history.

One of those quarterbacks projected off the board early is Drake Maye, the former UNC gunslinger who compiled nearly 10,000 scrimmage yards, 80 total touchdowns and was named 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

Maye has largely been projected second or third overall, but there’s another quarterback who could surpass him – J.J. McCarthy.

“Might the Patriots’ potential decision between McCarthy – who is being hosted by New England on Monday, according to multiple reports – and Drake Maye be the inflection point of the entire first round,” USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz said. “New coach Jerod Mayo has raved about the latter signal-caller, but McCarthy’s continued ascent – both as a player and prospect – could take him all the way to the top three. No matter the pick, however, New England might not want to throw its rookie quarterback into the fray right away unless it can significantly upgrade its skill-position talent later in the draft.”

Middlehurst-Schwartz also had this to say about Maye, who the Minnesota Vikings could trade up for:

“Unless Kwesi Adofo-Mensah can somehow pry the No. 3 pick from the Patriots, the Vikings might be limited in their likely options at quarterback – and getting into position for whichever top passer is left could still prove mighty costly,” Middlehurst-Schwartz said. “Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached Maye at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, and it’s easy to see why Minnesota would be excited about adding a rocket-armed signal-caller comfortable operating on the move, especially as the franchise turns the page from the Kirk Cousins era. For Maye, there might be no better situation for his development than learning under McCown and Kevin O’Connell while having Justin Jefferson on the receiving end of his deep bombs and Christian Darrisaw keeping him clean.”

Whichever quarterback goes earlier, there’s no denying they’re both worth of high draft picks. Maye might be the more talented quarterback, but McCarthy came from a program that knows how to consistently win.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire