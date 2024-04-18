Mack Brown reveals what UNC football program is seeking in transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program is hosting its annual spring game this Saturday as preparation for the 2024 season continues on. But as the preparation continues, the spring transfer portal has also opened up.

UNC has four players who have entered the transfer portal so far, two being defensive backs, one a quarterback, and then an offensive lineman. Going into this portal period, UNC was considered to be in good shape. But Mack Brown knows his program has to add some talent.

On Wednesday, Brown met with reporters and talked about the portal, revealing the team is looking to add some defensive linemen, a quarterback and a running back:

Per Mack: UNC is looking for defensive lineman, QB, and RB in the portal — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) April 17, 2024

Defensive line has been a need for UNC all offseason so it’s not shocking to see it continue to be a need. However, quarterback and running back are new additions to the list.

The transfer portal is only a few weeks old so it will be interesting to see if the Tar Heels are able to land some talent.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire