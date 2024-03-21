Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits MLB's first home run of 2024, wins himself a car

The first home run of the 2024 MLB season belongs to Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop hit one 400 feet inside Gocheok Sky Dome during Thursday's Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

His home run cut the Padres' lead to 10-8 at the time and earned Betts a brand-new car. Betts went yard in the bottom of the fifth inning off a 3-1 pitch from Michael King.

As part of MLB's sponsorship with Hyundai, the first player to hit a home run during the two games in South Korea would take home an IONIQ 5 electric vehicle across the Pacific Ocean.

Betts finished the game 4-for-6 with six RBI and two runs scored. He fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle as the Dodgers dropped the second game of the series 15-11.

Hit a homer, get a fist bump from Ken Griffey Jr. pic.twitter.com/OEjRq81s1h — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 21, 2024

Betts, 31, hit a career-high 39 home runs and drove in 107 runs for the Dodgers in 2023, finishing second in NL MVP voting.