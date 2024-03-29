Advertisement
Live

MLB Opening Day 2024: Updates, scores, highlights, analysis and more

Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Yahoo Sports Staff
12

The 2024 MLB season is finally here.

Sure, the Dodgers and Padres technically kicked things off in South Korea last week. But Thursday's slate got (nearly) the rest of the league in on the action. With rain in New York and Philadelphia, the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games were postponed until Friday.

Here are all the Opening Day scores.

Orioles 11, Angels 3
Reds 8, Nationals 2
Padres 6, Giants 4
Dodgers 7, Cardinals 1
Blue Jays 8, Rays 2
Twins 4, Royals 1
Tigers 1, White Sox 0
Pirates 6, Marlins 5 (in 12)
Yankees 5, Astros 4
Rangers 4, Cubs 3 (in 10)
Guardians 8, A's 0
Diamondbacks 16, Rockies 1
Red Sox 6, Mariners 4

Live76 updates
  • Jordan Shusterman

    Tyler O'Neill revenge tour?

    Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill just made MLB history by becoming the first player to hit a home run in five consecutive Opening Days. This achievement is as random as it is incredible, and it's quite the introduction for O'Neill in his first game with the Red Sox after spending six years in St. Louis.

    Better yet, O'Neill made history against the team that drafted him in Seattle. Boston's acquisition of the Canadian slugger this winter went somewhat under the radar, considering the fan base's hopes for bigger splashes, but I think a healthy version of O'Neill could make this underrated Red Sox lineup that much more dangerous.

  • Tyler O'Neill makes Opening Day history

    Tyler O'Neill just became the answer to a very hard trivia question: first player to hit a home runs in five straight Opening Day games.

    The Red Sox now have a 6-4 lead on the Mariners.

  • Jake Mintz

    Top 50 people who will impact the 2024 MLB season

    This is a list not of the 50 best players in MLB — Rob Manfred is not a better baseball player than José Ramirez — but, rather, of the top 50 people set to influence the 2024 MLB season. At least for this exercise, think of these folks as the characters in your favorite TV show, not numbers on a box score.

    The criteria is subjective and the ordering imperfect, but the pudding is in the process. On this list are All-Stars, prospects and players you’ve maybe never heard of — not to mention owners, agents, managers, one former interpreter and three guys named Jackson.

    May this list provide to you, the beautiful reader, a snapshot of what to know and whom to care about as the 2024 season begins. Read it all here.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Reds meet the moment on Opening Day

    Opening Day is a special day in Cincinnati, no matter who is on the Reds roster.

    Just three times since joining the National League in 1890 have the Reds played the first game of the season away from the Queen City: in 1966 due to rain and in 1990 and 2022, both due to a schedule altered by an offseason lockout. Although not actually legislated in baseball’s rulebook regarding scheduling, it has become the unofficial standard for the oldest professional baseball franchise in America to begin the season at home.

    Hours before first pitch, the Findlay Market Parade — first held in 1920 — sparks the festivities with a massive celebration down Race Street, about a mile north of the ballpark, as team alumni and other local figures welcome the new season. This year, 44,030 then made their way into a sold-out Great American Ball Park to witness the Reds claim their first victory of 2024, a comfortable 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

    But while the Cincinnati crowd likely would’ve been buzzing Thursday afternoon regardless of who was on the mound or in the lineup, the makeup of the 2024 Reds unquestionably gave this season’s first game a different kind of energy – especially in relation to where the organization was a year ago.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    MLB predictions: 2024 award winners

    Two of the things we can agree on are high expectations for Spencer Strider and Wyatt Langford in 2024. (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)
    Two of the things we can agree on are high expectations for Spencer Strider and Wyatt Langford in 2024. (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)

    Check out all of Yahoo Sports' 2024 MLB predictions here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    2024 MLB predictions

    To get ready for Opening Day, our MLB experts — Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Russell Dorsey, Jack Baer, Liz Roscher and Jason Owens — made their predictions for this season, from the World Series winners to Shohei Ohtani’s home run total and everything in between.

    Check out all of the picks here.

  • It got worse for the Rockies

    That inning kept on going for the Diamondbacks, who now lead 16-1 after three innings. Their 14 runs in the third is a franchise record and an Opening Day record in modern MLB.

    Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland has a 38.57 ERA after 2.1 innings. Anthony Molina, who relieved him, has a 162 ERA after getting one out in eight batters faced. Jalen Beeks came in and finally got the third out. A total of 18 batters came up to the plate.

  • Guardians cruising in Oakland

    A five-run fourth inning has the Guardians up 6-0 against the A's.

  • Red Sox take early 2-0 lead on Mariners

    The Red Sox got on the board first in Seattle, thanks to this homer from Rafael Devers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rangers walk off the Cubs in 10th inning in season opener

    The reigning champion Texas Rangers opened their season with a win. Catcher Jonah Heim was ... involved, to say the least.

    The All-Star catcher opened the door for the Chicago Cubs to take a lead in the top of the ninth inning, but ended up being the hero in extra innings of a 4-3 victory on his team's World Series banner night. Read more here.

  • Jake Mintz

    Cubs, Rangers head to extras tied 3-3

    The Cubs took a short-lived lead in the ninth-inning on a missed foul ball by the home plate umpire.

    But the Rangers responded quickly, with pinch hitter Travis Jankowski hitting a 396-footer to right field.

  • Jake Mintz

    Opening Day in Baltimore marks a momentous celebration of a new era

    The national anthem is performed prior to the first inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
    Opening Day at Camden Yards. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

    The orange wave of 45,000 rose in unison, before a pitch had even been thrown, to honor the arrival of a wry, bespectacled, 74-year-old billionaire.

    Optimism is a bizarre beast.

    Opening Day 2024 at Camden Yards was more than a celebration; it was a coronation, a reminder of a glorious past and a glimpse at an exhilarating future. For a franchise that has been a punchline for most of the 21st century, an organization sputtering along in disarray, the unfettered positivity of Thursday afternoon was a different universe.

    Beneath an overcast, early-spring sky, the defending AL East champion Orioles pulverized the visiting Los Angeles Angels by a score of 11 to 3. The crown jewel of Baltimore’s offseason, 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, delivered an 11-strikeout masterpiece. Face of the franchise Adley Rutschman tallied two hits and two RBI. Franchise veterans Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered. It looked like 2012, sounded like 1983 and felt like 1966.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    How the Mariners assembled and developed the most fearsome rotation in baseball

    The 200-inning starter is practically extinct. Just five pitchers cleared the threshold in 2023, down from 36 in 2013, 44 in 2003 and 52 in 1993. Even 190 innings has become a rarity. Last season, 18 teams had zero starting pitchers throw 190 innings. Ten teams had one. The Phillies had two: Aaron Nola (193 2/3 IP) and Zack Wheeler (192 IP).

    The Seattle Mariners, though, had three: Luis Castillo (197 IP), Logan Gilbert (190 2/3 IP) and George Kirby (190 2/3 IP).

    No team’s starting pitchers logged more innings last year than Seattle’s 901 1/3. And they might throw even more in 2024. Dependence on starting pitching has plummeted league-wide, but the Mariners do not appear to have gotten the memo.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    MLB predictions: Division winners

    MLB division winner predictions (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)
    MLB division winner predictions (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports)

    Who will take each division in 2024? Check out all of Yahoo Sports' MLB predictions here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Adolis García doing Adolis García things

    García ties it up in the bottom of the sixth with a 407-foot bomb to left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cody Bellinger gives Cubs 2-1 lead on heels of Seiya Suzuki double

  • Russell Dorsey

    Steele injury could be significant for Cubs

    The last thing the Cubs needed was an injury to ace Justin Steele, who was rolling vs. the Rangers but then appeared to injure his hamstring on a chopper between the mound and the foul line in the fifth.

    There were already questions about whether the Cubs' rotation had enough depth, and losing Steele for any amount of time would put serious stress on the team’s other starters.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cubs' Justin Steele exits start with injury

    Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele went from a good Opening Day to a bad Opening Day in the span of a bunt.

    The left-hander exited Thursday's season opener against the Texas Rangers with an apparent leg injury after fielding a Leody Taveras dunt attempt. Steele fell to the ground, grabbed at his left leg and gingerly walked off the field with trainers.

    The injury ended what was shaping up to be a strong night for Steele against the defending World Series champions, with six strikeouts, three hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 67 pitches.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Wyatt Langford's first career RBI ties game 1-1

  • Russell Dorsey

    Steele cruising early vs. Rangers

    Cubs southpaw Justin Steele ran out of gas down the stretch in 2023, but it didn’t take away from a breakout season. So far Thursday, Steele has picked up right where he left off last year, rolling through the world champion Rangers in the first three innings, with five strikeouts and zero hits allowed.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Royce Lewis' status

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cubs take early lead over Rangers

    Dansby Swanson's sacrifice fly in the top of the second put the Cubs up 1-0 over the Rangers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tatis pays tribute

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Pirates top Marlins 6-5 in extras

  • Jack Baer

    'We are the champions'

    Playing in their 64th MLB Opening Day, fifth stadium and second city, the Texas Rangers unveiled a first in franchise history: a World Series banner.

    The reigning champs began their season by revealing the most visible spoil of their first MLB title before facing the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. Manager Bruce Bochy and pitcher Josh Sborz began the fun by wheeling out the Commissioner's Trophy.

    "I know you've waited a long time, but we now share the World Series championship trophy with you. And we're looking forward to riding with you for another incredible season," Bochy said to the crowd.

    Then came the banner, complete with Queen's "We Are The Champions."

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rangers unveil World Series banner

  • Russell Dorsey

    Texas Rangers’ Evan Carter ready for first full season after heroic World Series run

    Every player who gets to the big leagues has a unique path. The world knew Bryce Harper was born for MLB stardom when he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 16-year-old. But that’s not the journey for most players.

    Very, very few become World Series heroes before they even get 100 at-bats under their belts. But that was the case for Texas Rangers rookie phenom Evan Carter, who introduced himself to the baseball world on its biggest stage last fall. After his call-up on Sept. 9, Carter played in just 23 regular-season games before absolutely thriving in the postseason. At 21 years old, the Rangers outfielder carried a .917 OPS in the playoffs and became the youngest player since Mickey Mantle to hit third in Game 1 of the World Series, helping Texas secure the first World Series championship in franchise history.

    Read more about Carter here.

  • Jason Owens

    Juan Soto helps Yankees secure win over Astros with 9th-inning defensive heroics

    Juan Soto had a tremendous debut for the New York Yankees on Thursday.

    The newly acquired slugger sparked a rally from a 4-0 hole against the Houston Astros, then secured a 5-4 win with an outfield assist on a play at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning.

    Houston trailed, 5-4 with two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Tucker hit a base hit to right field, and Mauricio Dubón rounded third for home. Soto fielded the ball and threw a strike to catcher Jose Trevino, who tagged Dubón out at home.

    Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the play on field. Dubón was out. Alex Bregman then grounded into a fielder's choice to secure the 5-4 Yankees win that looked unlikely when Houston jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

  • Pirates-Marlins in extras

    Nine innings of Opening Day baseball weren't enough for the Pirates and Marlins.

  • Soto delivers an outfield assist

    The Astros were threatening in the bottom of the ninth. Juan Soto had something to say about that.

  • Jack Baer

    Shohei Ohtani debuts at Dodger Stadium with double and baserunning error in win

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the dugout after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 in an Opening Day game at Dodger Stadium on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Shohei Ohtani after the Dodgers beat the Cardinals on Thursday. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Shohei Ohtani already made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in South Korea last week, but Thursday's home opener was the moment his tenure would have felt real for many fans.

    Perhaps because it was at Dodger Stadium, his expected home for the next 10 years, and perhaps because it wasn't at 3 a.m. PT.

    Ohtani ended up being only a small part of the Dodgers' 7-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the other members of the Big 3 atop the Dodgers' lineup, both homered, while Tyler Glasnow made his own debut at the stadium he attended as a child with a strong six innings of one-run ball.

    All eyes were on Ohtani, though, as he played his third regular-season game in a Dodgers uniform. He began his day with a double down the right-field line (video above), a great start ... until a miscommunication on the basepaths led to him occupying third base at the same time as Mookie Betts, who led off the Dodgers with a walk.

  • Tie game in Miami

    This eighth-inning home run from Oneil Cruz tied things up late between the Pirates and Marlins.

  • Twins finish strong

    Two more runs from the Twins in the ninth made it 4-1 as Minnesota got the Opening Day W in Kansas City.

  • Padres take control vs. Giants

    A four-run seventh inning gave the Padres a 6-3 lead at home on Opening Day.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Montas delivers in first start for Reds

    Staked to a big lead early, Frankie Montas had a stress-free afternoon on the mound and was in command from the first pitch.

    Even considering the sizable, one-year deal Cincinnati signed him to this winter, it was a bit of a surprise to see Montas get the Opening Day nod over homegrown flamethrower Hunter Greene. But the veteran righty delivered in a big way in his first start as a Red, with four strikeouts and zero walks across six scoreless frames.

  • Giants back on top

    The Giants scored two in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead on the Padres.

  • Yankees take the lead

    With the bases loaded, a sac fly from Alex Verdugo scored Aaron Judge and gave the Yankees their first lead of the season.

  • Tie game in Houston

    Oswaldo Cabrera hit the first home run of the Yankees' season, and made it 4-4 vs. the Astros.

  • Padres take the lead vs. Giants

    A busy fifth inning finished with the Padres having taken a 2-1 lead on the Giants.

  • The party is on in Baltimore

    Cedric Mullins' three-run homer in the seventh made it 11-1 Orioles. And the vibes in Baltimore are immaculate.

  • Russell Dorsey

    Blue Jays cruising vs. Rays

    The Blue Jays took control vs. the Rays with a five-run sixth inning highlighted by this blast from Vlad Guerrero Jr.

    Vlad Jr. is vital to the Blue Jays' success this season, and not just because he’s a cornerstone of the franchise. The Blue Jays were the sexy pick to go to the World Series the past few seasons, but their window to be the “next great” team has closed. This season feels like a make-or-break for Toronto before changes come, and Vladdy being a special player again will play a huge part in deciding what their story will be.

  • Soto gets Yankees on the board vs. Astros

    Juan Soto's first hit as a Yankee drove in the Yankees' first run of the season, and a three-run inning for the Bronx Bombers made it 4-3 Astros.

  • Jake Mintz

    Well, that was exactly what the Orioles paid for. In Corbin Burnes' first start with the club after being acquired over the winter for a batch of prospects, the 2021 NL Cy Young carved the Angels into pieces.

    Across six sensational innings, Burnes punched out 11 hitters, the most in an Orioles/Browns debut since Bump Hadley fanned 11 back in 1932. The only blemish was a Mike Trout first-inning solo shot, but Baltimore's offense gave Burnes more than enough run support.

  • Marlins up 4-2 vs. Pirates

    The Marlins took the lead, and Jazz Chisholm loved it.

  • Goldschmidt makes it 5-1 Dodgers

    Paul Goldschmidt scored the first run of the Cardinals' season — and the first run allowed by Tyler Glasnow today — with this solo homer in the fourth inning in L.A.

  • Tie game in Tampa

    George Springer knocked a solo home run in the fourth for the Blue Jays' first run of the season and a 1-1 ballgame.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Reds pouring it on

    Martini continues to amplify his cult hero candidacy with his second home run of the game to put the Reds up 7-0, and the Cincinnati crowd is loving it. Reds starter Frankie Montas is cruising so far, at just 50 pitches through four innings.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Martini makes it rain in Cincy

    For a team defined in 2023 by rookies and young players, leave it to 33-year-old journeyman outfielder Nick Martini to deliver the first homer of the Reds' season. Manager David Bell spoke before the game about his excitement to tell Martini that he had made his first Opening Day roster vs. the Nationals.

    Martini didn't wait long to contribute, launching a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to put Cincinnati up 3-0. Martini played well in his limited opportunities in 2023 and could really help this Reds lineup that will be without TJ Friedl and Matt McLain due to injuries to start the season.

  • Dodgers up 5-0 vs. Cards

    Mookie Betts homered to lead off the Dodgers' half of the third.

    After a walk from Ohtani, Freeman matched Betts and made it 5-0 Dodgers.

  • Tigers up 1-0 on White Sox

    Javier Baez scored the Tigers' first run of the season on a sac fly from Andy Ibañez.