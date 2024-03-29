Jordan Shusterman
MLB Opening Day 2024: Updates, scores, highlights, analysis and more
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers
The 2024 MLB season is finally here.
Sure, the Dodgers and Padres technically kicked things off in South Korea last week. But Thursday's slate got (nearly) the rest of the league in on the action. With rain in New York and Philadelphia, the Brewers vs. Mets and Braves vs. Phillies games were postponed until Friday.
Here are all the Opening Day scores.
Orioles 11, Angels 3
Reds 8, Nationals 2
Padres 6, Giants 4
Dodgers 7, Cardinals 1
Blue Jays 8, Rays 2
Twins 4, Royals 1
Tigers 1, White Sox 0
Pirates 6, Marlins 5 (in 12)
Yankees 5, Astros 4
Rangers 4, Cubs 3 (in 10)
Guardians 8, A's 0
Diamondbacks 16, Rockies 1
Red Sox 6, Mariners 4
Tyler O'Neill makes Opening Day history
Tyler O'Neill just became the answer to a very hard trivia question: first player to hit a home runs in five straight Opening Day games.
Tyler O'Neill is the first player in MLB history to homer in five straight #OpeningDay games! pic.twitter.com/qOwIKjvYZA
— MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2024
The Red Sox now have a 6-4 lead on the Mariners.
It got worse for the Rockies
That inning kept on going for the Diamondbacks, who now lead 16-1 after three innings. Their 14 runs in the third is a franchise record and an Opening Day record in modern MLB.
Blaze's first @MLB hit drives in a franchise-record 14th run in an inning! 😱 pic.twitter.com/V7ADV0b7wL
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 29, 2024
Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland has a 38.57 ERA after 2.1 innings. Anthony Molina, who relieved him, has a 162 ERA after getting one out in eight batters faced. Jalen Beeks came in and finally got the third out. A total of 18 batters came up to the plate.
Guardians cruising in Oakland
A five-run fourth inning has the Guardians up 6-0 against the A's.
The Guardians are running away with it early in Oakland pic.twitter.com/y7WCSuAtlA
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2024
Red Sox take early 2-0 lead on Mariners
The Red Sox got on the board first in Seattle, thanks to this homer from Rafael Devers.
Rafael Devers goes oppo! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/bEoJ1xix3j
— MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2024
Pirates-Marlins in extras
Nine innings of Opening Day baseball weren't enough for the Pirates and Marlins.
This one will be settled in extras ➡️#MarlinsBeisbol pic.twitter.com/4DgDgy0KhD
— Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) March 28, 2024
Soto delivers an outfield assist
The Astros were threatening in the bottom of the ninth. Juan Soto had something to say about that.
Juan Soto unleashes the cannon to cut down the tying run! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/HejWK7I7IS
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Tie game in Miami
This eighth-inning home run from Oneil Cruz tied things up late between the Pirates and Marlins.
Oneil Cruz ties the game with one swing of the bat! 💪 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/tPJB92axLA
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Twins finish strong
Two more runs from the Twins in the ninth made it 4-1 as Minnesota got the Opening Day W in Kansas City.
We love us a Pablo Day! 😇 pic.twitter.com/13tz7p3WV5
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 28, 2024
Padres take control vs. Giants
A four-run seventh inning gave the Padres a 6-3 lead at home on Opening Day.
Xander Jake
🤝
Runs pic.twitter.com/MDiFM0bQLV
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 28, 2024
Giants back on top
The Giants scored two in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead on the Padres.
Jung Hoo Lee's first MLB RBI puts the Giants back on top ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aa9a7b3SSz
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 28, 2024
Yankees take the lead
With the bases loaded, a sac fly from Alex Verdugo scored Aaron Judge and gave the Yankees their first lead of the season.
Verdugo gets the job done! Yankees lead! pic.twitter.com/6KsWlQVmIV
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 28, 2024
Tie game in Houston
Oswaldo Cabrera hit the first home run of the Yankees' season, and made it 4-4 vs. the Astros.
Oswaldo Cabrera goes yard and the Yankees have erased a 4-0 deficit in Houston! pic.twitter.com/7EVvZmCepn
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2024
Padres take the lead vs. Giants
A busy fifth inning finished with the Padres having taken a 2-1 lead on the Giants.
A lot has happened, but we want you to know that WE HAVE THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/DOQdSPYvlC
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 28, 2024
The party is on in Baltimore
Cedric Mullins' three-run homer in the seventh made it 11-1 Orioles. And the vibes in Baltimore are immaculate.
Mercy rule situation here in Baltimore https://t.co/HElOae7RK7
— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 28, 2024
Soto gets Yankees on the board vs. Astros
Juan Soto's first hit as a Yankee drove in the Yankees' first run of the season, and a three-run inning for the Bronx Bombers made it 4-3 Astros.
Juan Soto drives in the first Yankees run of the year! pic.twitter.com/Uwedo7WaNd
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 28, 2024
Marlins up 4-2 vs. Pirates
The Marlins took the lead, and Jazz Chisholm loved it.
.@J_Chisholm3 is HYPED UP 😤 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/qVNZP2176Y
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Goldschmidt makes it 5-1 Dodgers
Paul Goldschmidt scored the first run of the Cardinals' season — and the first run allowed by Tyler Glasnow today — with this solo homer in the fourth inning in L.A.
Paul Goldschmidt hits the first home run of the @Cardinals season!@Casamigos | #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/jY4vSdsmPe
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 28, 2024
Tie game in Tampa
George Springer knocked a solo home run in the fourth for the Blue Jays' first run of the season and a 1-1 ballgame.
GEORGE SPRINGER IS BACK FOLKS pic.twitter.com/LEbpig33pt
— Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) March 28, 2024
Dodgers up 5-0 vs. Cards
Mookie Betts homered to lead off the Dodgers' half of the third.
MOOOOKIE! pic.twitter.com/Fl6V547tzD
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2024
After a walk from Ohtani, Freeman matched Betts and made it 5-0 Dodgers.
Freddie's turn!
Freddie Freeman hits his first homer of the season. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/W4joqQocjN
— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Tigers up 1-0 on White Sox
Javier Baez scored the Tigers' first run of the season on a sac fly from Andy Ibañez.
Báez scores the first run of the year in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/4EST24fAFa
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 28, 2024