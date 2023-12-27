DL Leki Fotu designated to return from IR, DL Phil Hoskins signs to active roster

The Cardinals addressed their need for healthy defensive linemen on Wednesday.

The team designated Leki Fotu to return from injured reserve and signed Phil Hoskins from the practice squad to the active roster.

They will help with the loss of defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said the team will place Ledbetter on injured reserve.

Fotu, who injured his hand against the Texans, and cornerback Bobby Price can be activated at any point.

The Cardinals also made one more defensive line move, re-signing Jacob Slade to the practice squad. Linebacker Caleb Johnson also signed with the team's practice squad.