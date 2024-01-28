Florida football hires an analyst to augment its special teams staff. Here's who it is.

Florida football has agreed to terms with former New England Patriots assistant special teams coach Joe Houston as a senior special teams analyst.

Houston worked with the Patriots from 2020-23. Prior to that, Houston spent three seasons as a coach at Iowa State (2016-19), which included a one-year stint as special teams coordinator.

With the Florida Gators, Houston will work with incumbent special teams analyst Chris Couch on both special teams and situational football.

More secondary help: Florida football gets commitment from Washington safety Asa Turner

Back to Saturday: Florida football announces date of Orange and Blue game. Here's what to know

The duo will look to turn around a special teams unit that struggled during Billy Napier's two-year tenure. Florida has averaged one special teams penalty per game in 2022 and 2023 with 24 total. In addition, place-kickers Adam Mihalek and Trey Smack have gone a combined 32 for 45 over the last two seasons, with Smack missing a 42-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation that could have won a game against Arkanasas.

Florida has yet to record a punt or kickoff return for a touchdown in two seasons under Napier.

A Redondo Beach, Calif., native, Houston was a former kicker at USC from 2007-10. He began his coaching career in 2012 at El Camino (Calif.) College, coaching special teams and secondary. After coaching at El Camino from 2012-14, Houston spent one season as a quality control coach at Toledo before moving on to Iowa State.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football hires senior special teams analyst