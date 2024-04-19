Diving World Cup: Tom Daley and Noah Williams take silver in men's synchronised 10m

Tom Daley and Noah Williams won gold in the same event at March's World Cup event in Berlin [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Tom Daley and Noah Williams took silver in the men's synchronised 10m event at the Diving World Cup in Xi'an, China.

The duo scored 440.37 points to finish behind Hao Yang and Junjie Lian of China.

Daley and Williams won gold in the same event at the Berlin World Cup in March, and claimed silver at February's World Championships.

Daley, 29, is in line to compete at his fifth Olympic Games this summer.

The Olympic champion dives again on Friday in the mixed 3m and 10m team event with Daniel Goodfellow, Grace Reid and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding also compete in the men's 3m synchronised.