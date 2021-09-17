Displaced Saints set to return home to Superdome in Week 4 vs Giants

Hurricane Ida sent the New Orleans Saints — and many of the city's residents — packing in August. The Saints now appear to know when they'll be returning for their next home game.

Head coach Sean Payton announced Friday that the plan is for the Saints to host their first game back at the Superdome in Week 4 against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

The 1-0 Saints were forced to cancel their preseason home finale and scramble to find a place to play in Week 1. They were scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers, but damage to the dome shifted the game to Jacksonville.

The Caesars Superdome is expected to host football again soon, as the New Orleans Saints are expected to return home in Week 4 following Hurricane Ida's devastation. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Saints fans are itching to see their newfangled club following the statement Week 1 victory over Aaron Rodgers and Co., led by Jameis Winston's five-TD game.

The Saints are expected to return to the New Orleans area following their Week 3 game at the New England Patriots. Payton also indicated that the team will continue to practice at Texas Christian University following this Sunday’s game at the Carolina Panthers.

Although the Superdome's minimal damage has been repaired, power outages throughout New Orleans continue to plague the city. But New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell reportedly has signed off on the Saints' return to the Superdome in Week 4.

If that game goes on as planned, it will be the team's first real home game that counts since last year's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. The Saints did play this year's preseason opener there, however, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in what was Trevor Lawrence's professional debut.